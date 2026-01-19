According to reports in the British Guardian and Telegraph, discussions have taken place between individuals close to President Donald Trump and the U.S. State Department about offering refuge to British Jews fleeing rising Jew-hating antisemitism in the UK. Trump’s lawyer, Robert Garson, has stated bluntly that “the UK is no longer a safe place for Jews."

He is right.

Jihadi Muslim attacks on synagogues, mass demonstrations chanting for Jewish blood under the guise of “Palestine," and political leadership that has either minimized or enabled antisemitism have turned Britain into a place where Jews are once again questioning their safety.

That reality must be acknowledged honestly.

But the proposed solution, that Jews should flee to America, is where the deeper misunderstanding begins.

Because Jews do not belong in Britain.

And they do not belong in America.

Jews belong in our ancestral homeland Israel.

This is not a slogan.

It is a civilizational truth that too many Jews, and too many Jewish leaders, have forgotten.

The Jewish people are not merely a faith community seeking tolerance. We are an ancient nation, with an ancestral homeland, with a specific role in human history. That role is not fulfilled in exile, no matter how comfortable or successful that exile may appear.

The world misunderstands the Jewish people because Jews themselves have forgotten how to explain who we are.

For nearly two thousand years, Jews were scattered across the globe, surviving, with many thriving individually, contributing to whatever country they lived in, but not thriving as a people with national purpose.

Exile was not our destiny; it was our punishment and our protection. For thousands of years Jews all around the world pray daily to return to Zion, not because Israel was safer or easier, but because our moral, spiritual, and national mission can only be fully lived in our ancestral homeland. Yet, how many Jews in exile take those words seriously when we say them in prayer or in song?

That is why the rebirth of Israel is not merely a political event. It is one of the most extraordinary developments in human history.

And in the aftermath of October 7th and the war that followed, God made that truth unmistakably clear.

Israel was attacked with genocidal intent. Hamas expected a regional inferno. Instead, Israel survived. Iran’s 7-front surprise attack strategy unraveled. Global illusions shattered. Open miracles unfolded-military, strategic, and psychological.

Instead of being totally annihilated on Oct. 7th, as planned, the Jewish state of Israel is today in the strongest geo-political state ever in our history as a nation, since Biblical times, and our enemies weakened.

One huge miracle that happened thanks to many individual miracles.

And yet, instead of hearing that call, many Jews are still asking the wrong question:

Where can we be safe?

Safety has never been the Jewish mission.

Purpose has.

Yes, Israel is hard.

Yes, bureaucracy is suffocating.

Yes, monopolies distort the economy and make life expensive.

But that is not a reason to stay away.

That is the reason to come.

Jewish history has been here before.

70 years after the destruction of the First Temple, Babylonian King Cyrus gave Jews permission to move back to Israel and rebuild the Temple. The only Jews who followed Ezra and Nechemya back to Israel were the poor Jews of Babylon. Unfortunately, the Jews who set up businesses, built nice homes and found comfort in Babylon, chose to remain in Babylonia over returning home to a future of national responsibility in Jerusalem. They did not follow Ezra and Nechemya, convinced that exile was more practical, more stable, and more reasonable.

The majority of Jews were wrong then.

And they are wrong now.

Using Israel’s challenges as an excuse to remain in exile does not make this generation wiser, it makes it tragically familiar.

Many Jews who point to Israel’s flaws as an excuse to remain in exile ignore one of the most extraordinary, and misunderstood, social revolutions in modern history.

Israel’s founding fathers were overwhelmingly socialist, and yet despite deeply entrenched socialist institutions, Israel has evolved into one of the most innovative and resilient economies on earth.

At the same time, many of those same founders rejected a strong Jewish Torah character for the state. They did not believe in God. They believed Judaism was a crutch for exile, useful for weak Jews abroad to remain Jewish, but unnecessary in a sovereign Jewish country where it would be enough to be farmers, fighters, and celebrate Jewish holidays.

Their ideological descendants still dominate much of Israel’s bureaucracy, legal system, universities, and mainstream media, using institutional power to resist the strengthening of Israel’s Jewish identity.

And yet, they are losing.

Despite decades of pressure, Israeli society is becoming more connected to God, Torah, and Jewish purpose, not less.

This is not accidental. It is historic, organic, and redemptive.

Jews in exile should be rushing home to be part of this transformation, to help shape it, refine it, and elevate it. Instead, too many remain abroad, not because Israel is failing, but because they are not being educated to understand just how profoundly Israel is succeeding and to be want to take an active part in this miraculous process.

The red-green Islamist-progressive takeover of Britain is not an isolated phenomenon. It is a warning. What is happening in London today will happen in New York, Toronto, Paris, and Sydney tomorrow. Garson himself admitted he sees “no future" for Jews in the UK.

He should have finished the sentence.

There is no future for Jews in Western countries being overtaken by the red-green jihadi alliance.

People forget, but back in the 1970s life was great for the large Jewish community in Iran! And then the red-green alliance destroyed it all, and look at Iran today.

There is only a future for Jews at home, in Israel.

This is not only about Jewish survival.

It is about humanity’s moral compass.

The Jewish people were never meant to disappear quietly into other civilizations. We were meant to model justice, responsibility, and moral clarity from our own land, flawed, self-critical, and striving upward. To bring holiness to humanity by ensuring God's holy land was filled with holiness and devoid of evil.

Israel does not need fewer Jews seeking refuge elsewhere.

It needs more Jews willing to take responsibility, to reform systems, dismantle monopolies, demand accountability, strengthen identity, develop holiness, vocal in getting rid of the evil, and help build a society worthy of the miracles we have been given.

God is doing His part.

Now it is time for us to do ours.

History’s door is open.

Redemption is unfolding.

The only question left is not whether Jews will be offered asylum in America, but whether they will finally come home.

I promise that those who choose to leave Western exile and come home to Israel will be securing an extraordinary future for their families and descendants, one of purpose woven into daily life as part of the Jewish nation. It will not be free of challenges, but meaningful precisely because of them.

Am Yisrael Chai!!!