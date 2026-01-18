In a clear perversion of logic and reality, Israel the victim, became the "villain" in the eyes of the looney leftist mobs and pro Islamist Hamas supporters around the world who go about screaming "Free, free Palestine" in opposition to Israel's self-defense in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 massacres by Hamas.

As long as Israel has the audacity to fight for its survival, and win, the global Intifada will not rest its sloganeering against Israel and Jews in general, including "From the river to the sea" and "genocide in Gaza". Add to that demonstrations against Israel where the ubiquitous Palestinian Arab flag always dominates regardless of the country they live in.

Now, reports coming out of Iran say that anywhere from 2,000 to 20,000 Iranian demonstrators have been killed by the Ayatollah regime in just a few weeks of anti-government demonstrations. The Iranian demonstrators are unarmed but determined to make their voices heard while the Iranian government and its security forces have resorted to the maximum use of live firepower to quell the uprising. Nobody knows the exact number of Iranian citizens executed by the oppressive Islamic fundamentalist regime because the protests are constant and so is the rising death toll of shot and dead protesters. This despite hollow promises to President Trump.

Where are the cries to "Free, free Iran," and the calls to help Iranian women?

There are no mass protests in the Western capitals and cities of Western Europe and the United States and Canada against the mass killings of its own citizens by the Iranian Mullah regime. All seems eerily quiet on the Western front in London, Paris, New York while the media is reporting the events in Iran in very measured tones. This is unlike the panicked type of reporting we heard when Israel was battling Hamas militias inside Gaza to kill heartless barbarians and to find and liberate the missing dead and alive Israeli hostages.

The hypocritical silence of all the leftist pro Hamas agitators is deafening. This is in fact a conspiracy of silence, a kind of unspoken pact in which leftists and Muslims living in Western countries do not criticize fellow Muslims even if they are massacring other Muslims.

In America the leftist loonies have taken to protesting the capture of Venezuela's former dictator Maduro and falsely claiming that Trump has brought the United States to be "at war" with Venezuela. The recent US attack on Venezuela to extract Maduro lasted a few hours and there was no ground invasion. Now in addition the lefties are mourning the death of a woman, who has a "wife", who was shot by a US ICE agent in Minneapolis when she deliberately inserted herself and her vehicle into the midst of a law enforcement operation obstructing the work of ICE agents on the street. This resulted in ICE opening fire on her and her vehicle.

Maduro and Minneapolis are used as useful idiot canon fodder and decoys to distract the leftist radicals and the left-leaning media while no one speaks up for the hundreds of thousands of living Iranian demonstrators and the mounting death toll as they face execution on the streets. In America all sorts of leftist and radical Islamic agitators enjoy the freedom of expression and of the press and religion and all the protections and privileges of established freedom and democracy. In the Islamic Republic of Iran no such protections and privileges exist for citizens.

While blood is flowing in the streets of Iran's cities and towns as those pleading for freedom and democracy are crushed and trampled underfoot, in Western countries all is quiet on the streets as the leftist lunatics and Islamic jihadists pretend nothing is happening and show zero sympathy and compassion for the Iranian people fighting for basic liberties and finally rejecting the yoke of the murderous Iranian Islamic tyranny!

Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin was born to Holocaust survivor parents in Israel, grew up in South Africa, and lives in Brooklyn, NY. He is an alumnus of Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and of Teachers College-Columbia University. He heads the Jewish Professionals Institute dedicated to Jewish Adult Education and Outreach - Kiruv Rechokim. He was the Director of the Belzer Chasidim's Sinai Heritage Center of Manhattan 1988-1995, a Trustee of AJOP 1994-1997 and founder of American Friends of South African Jewish Education 1995-2015. From 2017-2024 he was a docent and tour guide at The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Downtown Manhattan, New York.

He is the author of The Second World War and Jewish Education in America: The Fall and Rise of Orthodoxy. Contact Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin at izakrudomin@gmail.com