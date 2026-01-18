Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The two discussed the possibility of advancing a mutual recognition mechanism for securities registration, similar to the Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System (MJDS) model used in the US, which allows for mutual reliance between securities regulators. This would facilitate registration for trading in the US for Israeli companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, while reducing regulatory overlap, streamlining reporting procedures, and increasing access to international capital markets for companies.

This represents significant news for the investing public, which will be able to trade securities listed on US exchanges with greater ease and accessibility, while gaining exposure to high-quality, high-value companies. The parties agreed that joint professional teams from the respective securities regulators will meet to examine the feasibility of advancing this model and the regulatory adjustments required for its implementation between Israel and the US

Among those in attendance were National Economic Council Director Prof. Avi Simhon, Israel Securities Authority Director General Oded Spirer and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.