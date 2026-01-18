US President Donald Trump appears to have eased public military threats and punitive steps against Iran in recent days, but new indications suggest a broader confrontation between Washington and Tehran may be developing.

According to reports by Saudi outlets Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, an American aircraft carrier is heading toward the US Central Command area and is expected to arrive by the end of the current week. In addition, the US Department of War is preparing to deploy air force squadrons to the region.

US officials told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the movement of an aircraft carrier is inherently a strategic message. One official said that the presence of a carrier, accompanied by its naval vessels and aircraft, provides the American political and military leadership with operational options that can be activated if needed.

Another US official noted that previous large-scale US military deployments have often coincided with heightened risks, requiring Washington to be prepared to support presidential decisions. The official pointed to past actions in Venezuela as an example of how military force was used to enforce US demands.

Assessments in Washington indicate that President Trump is seeking to address the Iranian issue and reach a solution within specific time frames. During his first term and continuing now, Trump has demanded that Tehran abandon its nuclear and missile programs and cease interference in neighboring countries.

US officials previously told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that Iran had resumed missile and drone activity, with Washington closely monitoring developments, including renewed smuggling of these weapons to Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East following US-Israeli airstrikes.

The Iranian nuclear program suffered significant damage during strikes carried out by B-2 bombers, which President Trump said destroyed key facilities. However, Iran is believed to possess more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, an issue that remains unresolved between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

US officials said after the June strikes that Iran could rebuild its nuclear program within 12 months, a timeline that adds urgency to current deliberations alongside concerns over missile production.

With the arrival of the aircraft carrier, Trump is said to have multiple potential courses of action, including intercepting vessels transporting Iranian oil. Officials told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the president alone will decide how to proceed, amid expectations that developments regarding Iran will unfold later this year.