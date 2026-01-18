In a cramped 40-square-meter apartment in Jerusalem lives R' Yosef Kornblit - a true G-d fearing Jew who has raised 15 children with love, simplicity, and unwavering faith.

Eight children are already married, thank G-d.

But now something unprecedented has happened: three more children got engaged - one after the other. The first wedding is in just three weeks.

Three Invitations - Zero Resources

On R' Yosef's table sit three wedding invitations.

Three chuppahs that need to happen.

Three young couples waiting to start their lives.

Three simchas that should be filled with joy.

But R' Yosef is drowning in overwhelming debt. Even the most basic wedding expenses - a simple hall, basic meals, modest clothing - are completely beyond his reach.

This isn't about extras. Not flowers, not music, not luxuries.

This is about making a chuppah possible with basic dignity.

The Reality: 3 Weeks Until the First Wedding

The clock is ticking.

R' Yosef has already married off 8 children - each time stretching every shekel, borrowing, struggling. The debt accumulated over years of simchas made with mesirus nefesh.

Now three more children at once.

The weight is crushing.

A father who gave everything to raise his children according to the Torah now faces the impossible task of making three weddings happen - starting in 21 days.

This Is Where You Come In

Three children are waiting to be walked to the chuppah.

Three Jewish homes are waiting to be built.

One father cannot carry this burden alone.

The mitzvah of Hachnasas Kallah is not just one wedding - it's three.

Not just one family starting - three families beginning their lives together.

💔 The pain is real and immediate

🕒 The first wedding is in 3 weeks

💎 The zechus of three Hachnasas Kallahs is eternal

Your Donation Creates Three Simchas

Every contribution brings R' Yosef closer to standing under the chuppah with dignity, not shame.

Every dollar helps ensure these three couples begin their marriage without the shadow of impossible debt hanging over their parents.

This is not theoretical. This is not distant. The first wedding invitation has already been sent.

The Zechus Is Immeasurable

The Gemara teaches that one who participates in Hachnasas Kallah merits blessings in this world and the next.

You have the opportunity to participate in not one - but three.

Three chuppahs.

Three bayis ne'emans b'Yisrael.

Three homes built on the foundation of your chesed.

Time Is Running Out

R' Yosef needs $75,000 to make these three weddings possible with basic dignity.

So far, 217 people have donated $8,633.

That leaves $66,367 to raise - and the first wedding is in 3 weeks.

The pain in this father's heart is beyond words. But the solution is within reach - if Klal Yisrael steps forward now.

Don't Let This Father Stand Alone

Three wedding invitations.

Three children waiting.

One overwhelmed father who has given everything.

The time to help is now - not next week, not after you think about it.

Now.

