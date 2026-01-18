Over the past two months, troops from the Multi-Dimensional Unit, operating under the command of the 91st Division, conducted activity in southern Lebanon to prevent the entrenchment of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area.

During the unit’s operations, the troops focused on intelligence collection, locating enemy infrastructure, directing fire, and assisting ground and aerial troops in the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the neutralization of Hezbollah terrorist operatives.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit sated that Hezbollah operatives were thwarted and significant infrastructure of the organization was destroyed as part of the mission. The move was intended to prevent Hezbollah from establishing itself in southern Lebanon and limit its freedom of action near the Israeli border.