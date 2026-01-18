We read that Trump is ready to implement PHASE TWO of his big and beautiful Gaza Plan.

Generally, in Trump we trust, but in this instance his instincts may be a touch unreliable.

Thus, we ask, can this be true? Thousands of Palestinian Arabs are being trained to police and to administer Gaza as part of a reconstruction project. The suggested "Board of Peace" is unacceptable to Netanyahu.

It is being called transitional governance.

Which sounds terrific.

Sounds even better when these Palestinian Arabs who are coming to govern Gaza are being referred to as “technocrats."

Do you remember how it was when these goons were handed Gaza in 2005 through the generosity of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon?

First, all Jews had to be removed from Gush Katif, many sent out by force from their homes and their agricultural splendors.

They left weeping. They left even with their graves.

Along came the Palestinian Arabs and rather than build, they destroyed. They terrorized. Were they technocrats?

Mahmoud Abbas was sold as a peace partner.

Then Hamas removed the Palestinian Authority, and the reign of terror began, and no one knows this better than the Israelis who lived, or tried to live, along the border.

They spent half their lives in bomb shelters…and then came the massacre of Oct. 7. Hamas did manage this; they managed to spread antisemitism worldwide.

Now?

Now all set and ready to go for Mahmoud Abbas to return with his Palestinian Authority as technocrats.

His Fatah and all…they have been washed and cleansed? With a shave and a shine, they are now kosher?

During all these years they have never kept their promises, and the Rebbe used to lament how the Israelis so often get tricked by a piece of paper.

During this period of transition and reconstruction, what happens to the PA’s program of Pay to Slay?

Technocrats from other parts of the world will also be coming to administer the territory right there at Israel’s doorstep.

How many of them can be trusted to be truly neutral?

I say all of this is a danger to Israel’s safety and security. No other country would want anything like this.

Quick point. This whole scheme of technocrats at the border of Israel’s sovereignty is a recipe for disaster.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."