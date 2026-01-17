Thousands of people have just started Masechet Menachot in the Daf Yomi.

Menachot are offerings brought to the mizbeach (altar) that come from the tzomeach: wheat, solet, bread, and barley. There are different types of menachot.

I would like to ask: what is the most important discussion of Masechet Menachot? If we had to point to one question that touches many of the sugyot, what would that be?

Let us take a look at the first page of the masechet.

The first mishna is identical to the first mishna in Masechet Zevachim (the masechet that discusses animal sacrifices). Both begin with the law: “All menachot from which the handful was taken not in their own name are valid, except that they do not count in fulfilling their owners’ obligation" (Menachot 1:1). Even the Gemara on the first page is exactly the same as the first page in Zevachim, word for word. This seemingly leads us to the understanding that a mincha offering shares the same category or status as an animal korban.

The last mishna in the masechet (13:11) shows the parallel between the two:

The mishna teaches that the same phrase-“a fire offering, an aroma pleasing to the Lord (reiach nichoach)"-is used for animal offerings, bird offerings, and meal offerings. This repetition teaches that whether a person brings a large offering or a small one, they are equally valued, as long as their intention is directed toward Heaven.

Terrific. We now understand that a mincha has the same standing as a korban sacrifice.

The other side of the story:

On the second page of the masechet (daf 2b), we meet a new shitta, that of Rabbi Shimon. Rabbi Shimon says that a mincha is different from a korban, and even if it is brought not for the sake of the correct mincha, it is fully valid and kosher. According to Rabbi Shimon, they are not identical. Why is Rabbi Shimon more lenient when it comes to a mincha?

I decided to collect several statements of Rabbi Shimon throughout Masechet Menachot, and we can start to see a pattern.

The chachamim hold that a handful of a meal offering that was not sanctified in a service vessel ( kli sharret ) is unfit, whereas Rabbi Shimon deems it fit (3:4).

Again, he is lenient. Rabbi Shimon holds that the sheep on Shavuot can be sacrificed without the offering of the loaves ( shtei halechem ), but the loaves cannot be brought without the sheep (4:3).

The loaves are not as basic or important as the sheep. Rabbi Shimon holds that if one says he will bring a baked meal offering without specifying whether it is loaves or wafers, he may bring half wafers and half loaves and does not need to bring all of one kind ( chachamim hold that he must) (5:9).

Apparently, the specific type of baked meal offering is not critical; all fall under the broader definition of mincha . Rabbi Shimon holds (6:7) that the omer ’s flour does not need to be sifted specifically with thirteen sifters, but only needs to be fine and completely sifted ( chachamim say it must be thirteen).

Again, he is lenient.

Where does all this lead?

Seemingly, there are three ways to look at a mincha. We can see it as a korban sacrifice with the same status as other sacrifices. We can also suggest that it is a korban, but one with a lower or different status. Or, as a third possibility, we may see it as a completely different category-an offering that is brought to the mizbeach, but not a korban sacrifice in the full sense.

The opening of the masechet throws us straight into the deep end of the heart of the discussion. Should we see a mincha as a korban? That would explain the identical opening mishna and Gemara. Or should we see it as something else entirely?

Apparently, this question appears throughout the masechet, in different sugyot.

The question is:

Is a mincha a korban, or something else?

Rabbi Yonatan Kirsch was born in New Jersey and made Aliyah as a child. A musmach of Rabanut Ir (Chief Rabbinate of Israel), he served as a rebbe at the Hesder Yeshiva of Sderot and taught at Yeshivat Hakotel. He currently teaches at Yashlatz in Jerusalem and is the author of Maalot HaMikve. A combat soldier, he served in Lebanon.