Israel and the United States have formally launched a strategic partnership focused on artificial intelligence (AI), research, and critical technologies, marking a key milestone in the long-standing alliance between the two nations. The announcement was made today during a signing ceremony as part of the Pax Silica initiative.

Speaking at the event, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership and the broader security collaboration between the two countries. “Israel enables America to secure its interests in the dangerous Middle East, providing real-time intelligence that saves American lives," Sa’ar said, highlighting Israel’s strategic role in the region.

Sa’ar praised Prime Minister Netanyahu for establishing the National AI Agency, which he described as crucial for addressing the challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies. “Our AI partnership - powered by Israel’s tech community and cutting-edge start-ups - strengthens America’s position as a global leader in emerging technologies and supply chains," he said.

The minister also underscored the shared security challenges facing both nations, citing threats from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. He referenced US Secretary of State Alexander Haig’s description of Israel as “the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk, does not carry even one American soldier, and is located in a critical region for American national security."

Sa’ar framed the partnership as more than a technological collaboration, stressing its role in national security. “Leading in technology is essential for national security in today’s world. Israel is an asset here too," he said.

The event, attended by senior U.S. and Israeli officials, including Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, and Director of the National AI Agency Erez Askal, highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in research, technology, and defense.

Concluding his remarks, Sa’ar reflected on the historical and cultural ties between Israel and the U.S. “Our two nations - bound by common values and interests - are safer and better off when we stand closely together. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today," he said.