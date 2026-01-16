Mossad Director David Barnea arrived in the United States on Friday for discussions regarding developments in Iran, according to an Israeli source and another source familiar with the visit cited by Axios.

The visit is part of ongoing consultations between Israel and the US amid widespread protests in Iran and deliberations in Washington over a possible military response to the Iranian regime’s actions.

According to the report, Barnea is expected to meet in Miami with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who is overseeing a direct communication channel between the US and Iran. Witkoff has been in contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the unrest. It remains unclear whether Barnea will also meet with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence over the weekend.

The visit follows a phone call earlier this week between President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focused on the situation in Iran. During the conversation, Netanyahu reportedly urged the US to delay any military action in order to allow Israel additional time to prepare for potential Iranian retaliation.

Israeli officials have expressed concern that proposed US strikes, as currently discussed, would target Iranian security forces but may not significantly weaken the regime. US officials, meanwhile, have indicated that military action remains an option should Iran resume lethal force against protesters. Israeli sources assess that despite any delay, a US strike could still occur in the near term.

US military preparations are continuing, with additional assets being moved to the region. These reportedly include the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group, along with expanded air defense systems, fighter aircraft, and possibly submarines.

Axios also reported that Araghchi suggested resuming nuclear negotiations during his contacts with Witkoff. Israeli officials are concerned that Tehran could use renewed talks to ease pressure and gain time, although some believe the current crisis may prompt the Iranian regime to consider concessions it has previously rejected.