Strengthening Jewish Identity as Our Response to Antisemitism

Shema Yisrael "Hear, O Israel" is our declaration of Jewish faith. Its opening verse affirms the unity of Hashem and the absolute core of Jewish belief. The Shema has preserved Jewish identity and resilience throughout the ages.

Strengthening Jewish identity is our most powerful response to and protection from antisemitism. It is how we have endured throughout the ages, and it is how we will continue to endure.

The 25th of Tevet marks one month after the beginning of Chanukah, the 25th of Kislev. This date also coincides with the shloshim, the thirty-day mourning period, following the horrific terror attack on the first night of Chanukah in Sydney, Australia, in which Jews were targeted simply for being Jews.

In response, Yizkereim initiated a campaign beginning on Asarah B'Tevet, a traditional day of fasting, introspection, and teshuvah (repentance). The goal of this campaign is to strengthen our commitment to the recitation of kriat Shema, the daily declaration of Jewish faith, reciting it with intention (kavanah). For those who have never recited it before, we encourage at least saying the opening verse:

שמע ישראל ה' אלקינו ה' אחד

"Hear, O Israel: the L-rd is our G-d, the L-rd is One."

Shema Yisrael: A Declaration That Has Saved Lives

The Shema is not only part of the Jewish liturgy; it has been a lifeline throughout Jewish history. After the Holocaust, many Jewish children who had been hidden or placed in Christian convents or orphanages were unable to be identified. Great rabbis devised a remarkable solution: they softly recited Shema Yisrael at the children's bedsides. Buried memories suddenly reawakened. Children cried out, "Mommy! Tatty!" remembering how their parents had put them to sleep with these sacred words.

Shema Yisrael: Its Meaning and Role in Jewish Faith

The opening verse, "Shema Yisrael," is our acceptance of G-d's absolute sovereignty. The Shema continues with three paragraphs, each expressing a fundamental dimension of Jewish faith. The first paragraph calls for love and devotion to Hashem with "all your heart, soul, and might." The second paragraph affirms acceptance of the mitzvot and personal responsibility for living in accordance with them. The third paragraph introduces the mitzvah of tzitzit, reminding us of all the mitzvot and commanding daily remembrance of the Exodus from Egypt.

Through the recitation of the Shema, a Jew reaffirms commitment to Hashem and to living as part of the community of Am Yisrael and brings great light into the world.

Tzitzit: A Constant Reminder of Our Mission

As part of this initiative, we emphasized the mitzvah of tzitzit, the ritual fringes worn by Jewish men and boys. Beyond the physical act of wearing them, we stressed the importance of intention when reciting the third paragraph of the Shema, parashat haTzitzit. This paragraph reminds us of all the mitzvot, commands us daily to remember the Exodus from Egypt, and affirms that Hashem desires us to accept Him as our G-d.

Tefillin: Binding Faith to Heart and Mind

Tefillin is now another mitzvah that is part of this initiative. This mitzvah is inseparable from the Shema itself, as it is included explicitly in both the first and second paragraphs:

וּקְשַׁרְתָּם לְאוֹת עַל יָדֶךָ וְהָיוּ לְטוֹטָפֹת בֵּין עֵינֶיךָ

"You shall bind them as a sign upon your arm, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes."

The pair of tefillin is placed on the arm, close to the heart, and on the head, symbolizing the binding of our emotions, actions, and intellect to Divine service. Observing this mitzvah releases great spiritual light into the world and into our personal lives. This light cannot be extinguished and confronts the darkness of evil.

Jewish Pride and Continuity

The Jewish people, Am Yisrael, remain a distinct nation only when we preserve our Jewish identity. The aim of antisemites and terrorists is to instill fear: fear of being Jewish, fear of practicing Judaism, fear of public Jewish expression. We, in turn, must not be afraid to show our Jewish pride and identity. This is a campaign to further our positive affirmation of Jewish life, faith, and pride.

In Memory of the Kedoshim of Sydney The Rabbi Leib Geliebter Memorial Foundation/ Yizkereim dedicates this Shema Tzitzit Tefillin Campaign, on the day of the shloshim, to the memory of those murdered al kiddush Hashem, sanctifying G-d's Name, in Sydney, Australia. Among them is Rabbi Eli Schlanger, z"l, who devoted his life to strengthening Jewish connection and observance, together with the other holy souls taken in that attack. For the Elevation of the Souls of the Holy Candles whose Flames Ascended in a Heavenly Storm on the First Candle of Chanukah 5786/2025. The Victims of the Horrific Massacre in Sydney, Australia. May Hashem Avenge Their Blood.

A Blessing for the Future

If we live as proud Jews, we bring blessings to ourselves, our families, and our people. May we soon hear besorot tovot, good tidings, together with yeshuot (salvation) and nechamot (consolation). And may we merit to gather together in the rebuilt Yerushalayim, speedily in our days. Amen.

Joseph Geliebter

24 Tevet 5786