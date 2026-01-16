Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio who is a member of Middle Eastt Forum and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

What is at stake was explained by Jaime Semprún, the son of the writer Jorge Semprún:

“When the eco-citizen claims to ask the most disturbing question-‘What world will we leave to our children?’-he avoids asking the truly unsettling one: ‘To which children will we leave the world?’".

I went to London for a few days for a conference.

First, a walk along the Thames at Canary Wharf, the financial district.

No Jingle Bells, but Allahu Akbar.

Then, in the very central Leicester Square, I came across an Islamic stand distributing the Quran (also in Italian), opposite a Christmas market and a Lego store.

All this while, in Iran, the people were trying to free themselves from the dictatorship of slippers.

In this twilight of the century, we witness the great macabre ball of a change of civilization.

Under the Christmas curtain, barbarians in fezzes and black coats hand out free Qurans, as if they were bonbons for the exhausted soul of the West. Europe, this greenhouse of decadent orchids, now prostrates itself to the call of the muezzin among vape shops and toy stores and it dissolves into a harem of forced tolerance, where Islam is offered as a panacea to unhappy urbanites.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is right: “The United Kingdom is undergoing an Islamic conquest."

This is a change of civilization: not the roar of cannons, but the whisper of verses offered for free to unhappy natives, lost in their metropolitan spleen.

It is no surprise that the Emirates have just withdrawn funding for students studying in the United Kingdom: the Arab country does not want its children to be Islamized in England.

In two generations, with demography, you can conquer a country. You don’t need armies or attacks.

In 1975, the white British population of London was 85 percent. Today, fifty years later, it is only 37 percent and falling. The Telegraph reports this and compares this transformation to Constantinople from 1453 to 1500.

In England, the news is that whites will become a minority by 2063.

I would bet it will happen much sooner. And all of Western Europe faces the same prospect; debating whether it will occur in 2052 or can be postponed to 2076 is a waste of time.

Go to Brent: 300,000 inhabitants, twinned with Nablus, the largest Palestinian Arab city in the "West Bank" under Hamas control and known as “the capital of suicide bombers."

The Brent Central Mosque was once a church. In the 1970s, with “demographic change" and the growth of the Muslim population, the church was purchased and converted into a mosque. The Wembley Central Mosque in Brent was also a church.

The growing number of Muslim officials elected in cities such as London, Birmingham, and Bradford-where mosques and Islamic centers increasingly shape the urban landscape-reveals a radical change of civilization, faster even than I had thought.

Within 40 years, whites will be a minority in England. And by the end of the century, one Englishman in five will be Muslim.

The self-extinction of native Western peoples is unprecedented outside of wars, famines, or plagues. Yet it is happening at such a pace that “analysts" are now fixing a precise date for their disappearance.

The Christmas lights shining on Leicester Square looked like relics in an open-air museum.