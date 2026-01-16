US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, revealed on Thursday night, at the opening session of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit, that Trump shed a tear when the 20 hostages who were freed in October visited the White House.

“It was deeply personal to President Trump. When we got the 20 hostages home, the last 20, and their families came to the White House, the President pulled me aside. I saw the tears. He doesn't like anyone to see tears. And he said to me, ‘This is the greatest day I've ever had in the White House,’" recalled Witkoff.

He continued, “I'm a member of that really bad club that has lost a child. So, for me, it was very personal, and I think the President knew that. And so, when he allowed me to take this job, it was the greatest blessing of my life, because my son's death then got to mean something for me. I got to meet these incredible families and work with them and meet the most incredible people I ever had the privilege of working with. It was a very special experience."

“I feel that my boy puts his hand on my shoulder and leads me to these places. And his death now feels like it counts for something. Like that was his purpose. God took him back at 23, but asked me through him or asked him through me to meet these wonderful families. It's the blessing of my life. I don't know how to describe it any more than that."