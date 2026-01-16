Duvi Honig is Founder & CEO, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce





President Donald Trump is confident-confident that he will win, and confident that he will outmaneuver those who believe they can outplay the United States.

When the United States struck Iran’s nuclear sites, it was deliberate, limited, and swift-in and out before anyone could blink. This was not recklessness; it was controlled strength. Trump did not act because he believed negotiations with the Iranian regime would succeed. He acted while allowing Iran to believe that negotiations were still possible.

Did anyone seriously think Trump believed he could negotiate in good faith with a regime built on deception, terror, and death? Of course not.

But by letting Iran believe he believed it, the regime hardened its own heart-much like Pharaoh during the Ten Plagues. Iran denounced America, stalled talks, restarted missile programs, and openly spoke about rebuilding its nuclear facilities. In doing so, it exposed itself not only to the world, but to its own people.

That was Plan A.

Plan B was always the people of Iran.

Trump’s real calculation was that the Iranian people would eventually realize the truth: that their greatest enemy is not America, not Israel, and not the West-but the extremist regime that oppresses them in the name of religion. A leadership that uses faith as a weapon while crushing its own citizens, silencing dissent, and exporting terror across the region.

When that internal reckoning comes-and signs of it are already visible-Trump’s strategy becomes clear. Support the people, weaken the axis of evil leadership, and restore stability without dragging America or its allies into endless wars.

The same logic applies to Hamas.

They believe they have a chance. They don’t. You cannot teach a cat to stop chasing a mouse. These organizations are driven by ideology, not compromise. Murder is not a tactic for them-it is doctrine. Democracy and peace are foreign concepts to movements that sanctify the killing of innocent civilians.

Anyone who stands in their way is labeled an enemy of Allah and marked for death. But history teaches a different lesson: the true enemies of God are those who exploit faith to justify terror, tyranny, and mass murder.

The people of Iran are beginning to understand this distinction.

They are recognizing that those who claim to speak in God’s name while spilling innocent blood are not defenders of faith-but its greatest desecrators.

Let us pray that the transition ahead is swift, stable, and effective, and that unnecessary bloodshed is avoided. President Trump was right to bet on internal collapse rather than perpetual war, even after extending an olive branch and offering a second chance.

Strength, when paired with strategy, exposes lies.

And exposure is what ultimately brings regimes down.



