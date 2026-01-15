The Consumer Price Index remained unchanged in December 2025 compared to November, according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Notable price increases were recorded in the clothing category (1.0%), fresh vegetables and fruits (0.9%), and housing and transportation (0.7% each).

Conversely, declines were registered in culture and entertainment (-2.6%), food (-0.8%), furniture and household equipment (-0.6%), and health (-0.4%).

At the same time, there was a significant rise in rent. For tenants renewing their lease, rent increased by 3.0%. For new tenants-that is, apartments in the sample where the occupant changed-rent rose by 4.6%.

The CBS emphasizes that since most leases are not indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), these change rates are measured only at lease renewal or tenant turnover, and therefore approximately reflect the annual change in rent for these groups.