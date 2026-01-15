לוחמי האש חילצו נער מבוץ טובעני כבאות והצלה

A boy of about 14 was rescued this afternoon (Thursday) from thick, quicksand-like mud in the Ras Khamis neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem, after becoming stuck and unable to free himself.

The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m., when a report was received at Israel Fire and Rescue Services’ 102 emergency call center in the Jerusalem District. A rescue team from the Egoz station was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the boy submerged up to his knees in deep, dense mud. The firefighters laid wooden planks to create a stable surface and used specialized rescue equipment, eventually pulling him out safely.

The boy was evacuated with minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene.