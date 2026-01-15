The Knesset plenum approved in its second and third readings the Legal Capacity and Guardianship Bill proposed by MK Tsega Melaku. Ten MKs voted in favor of the bill, with no opposition.

The law stipulates that a guardian and an enduring power of attorney are authorized to manage the bank account of the person appointed to them or the principal, as the case may be, use any payment method, and carry out online transactions in the account.

Additionally, the law establishes that payment service providers will not be able to refuse to provide services or impose unreasonable conditions solely because the requester is a guardian or enduring power of attorney.

The bill aims to address a problematic situation where guardians and powers of attorney are unable to manage basic payments. Until now, the withdrawal amount was limited to 500 NIS, and it was not possible to use credit cards or ATMs.

The law amendment removes the withdrawal limit and regulates the use of digital means by legal representatives of people unable to manage their affairs independently, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and individuals with mental health issues.

Following the bill’s approval, MK Melaku said, "I am so excited, this is why we are here. This proposal comes to correct an injustice that has lasted 64 years. How is it possible that a guardian cannot pay for an expensive medication using a credit card? I thank everyone who helped advance this important law. Today, this house passed a historic legal amendment."