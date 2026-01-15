Malcolm Dash moved to Israel from Cape Town, South Africa, where he had studied business and economics at the University of Cape Town. He served in the Israel Defense Forces, which included combat service during Yom Kippur War in 1973. Until his retirement, he was the director of operations at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

In a time of unpredictable global politics and increasing technological competition, few relationships have flourished as quickly and strategically as the one between India and Israel. What began as a cautious diplomatic relationship in the early 1990s has matured into a robust alliance spanning defense, technology, agriculture, and geopolitics. Today, the cooperation between these two democracies is not only mutually beneficial, but it also fosters a shared sense of security.

India and Israel, though vastly different in terms of size, geography, and population, have a uniquely strong partnership. They share similar challenges; while also possessing unique strengths that work well together. Unpredictable regional conditions surround both nations. Both rely heavily on innovation to drive economic growth. Also, both recognize that true strategic independence depends on having powerful, dependable allies.

A security-enhancing defense partnership.

Defense cooperation continues to be the most important aspect of the India-Israel relationship. India is one of the world’s largest defence importers, while Israel is a global leader in military innovation. The synergy here is clear: India gets advanced tech, while Israel gets a reliable, long-term market.

Over the last ten years, Israeli defence missiles, drones, radar systems, and cyber-security tools have strengthened India's defence capabilities. These technologies have enhanced India's capability to react to dangers along its borders, as well as in the Indian Ocean region. For Israel, the partnership offers not only economic advantages but also a strategic presence in Asia, a region of growing geopolitical importance.

What makes this cooperation particularly valuable is its evolution from simple procurement to joint development and co‑production. This shift aligns with India’s “Make in India" initiative, enabling technology transfer, domestic manufacturing, and high‑skilled job creation. For Israel, it ensures long‑term industrial partnerships and deeper integration into India’s defence ecosystem.

Technology and Innovation: A Synergistic Relationship

Defense serves as the foundation of the relationship, while its core is technology. Israel continues to earn its "Start-Up Nation" title thanks to its leading advancements in cybersecurity, AI, medical technology, and agricultural innovation. India boasts a large population, a talented workforce, and a digital market experiencing phenomenal growth. This creates a corridor of innovation, potent and with a significant impact.

Technological progress in both nations has accelerated, fueled by joint research funding, academic partnerships, and alliances with the private sector. Indian tech firms benefit from Israeli cybersecurity and AI expertise, while Israeli companies explore India's large consumer base and skilled engineers.

In today's global economy, shaped by digital infrastructure and data security, this technological synergy is a strategic necessity.