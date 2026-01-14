Days before widespread protests broke out in Iran in late December, Israeli officials conveyed a message to Tehran through Russian intermediaries stating that Israel would not initiate military action unless it was attacked first, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Iran responded through the same Russian channel that it would also refrain from launching a preemptive strike, diplomats and regional officials familiar with the exchange told the newspaper. The communication was described as unusual given the longstanding hostility between Israel and Iran, which fought a brief 12-day war in June.

According to the report, the messages reflected Israel’s interest in avoiding the appearance of escalating tensions with Iran while it was preparing for a potential military campaign against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization in Lebanon. The private assurances contrasted with Israel’s public statements at the time, which included hints that further action against Iran could be considered.

Iranian officials reportedly reacted positively to the outreach but remained cautious about Israel’s intentions. Officials cited in the Washington Post said Tehran was concerned that even if Israel refrained from action, the US could still carry out strikes against Iran, potentially drawing Israel into a broader conflict.

The report noted that it remains unclear whether the outbreak of protests in Iran has altered the calculations of either side or whether the informal understandings will continue to hold. Israeli officials have publicly characterized their military preparations as defensive and have largely avoided inflammatory rhetoric in recent weeks.

The exchanges reportedly took place in late December, shortly after Iran’s foreign minister visited Moscow. Russia has previously sought to position itself as an intermediary between Israel and Iran, according to the report.