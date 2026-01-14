תיעוד: ירי המחבלים על כוחות צה"ל וחיסולם צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF has released footage of an incident where six armed terrorists were identified in the western Rafah area, and after conducting searches in the area, they were eliminated. Various weapons were found on the eliminated militants.

Sergeant Y., a soldier in Brigade 7, recounted: "We were sitting in the command center with all the commanders when a call came in in the evening. We immediately jumped into our vehicles and started searching under the guidance of the platoon commander. We fired and identified that we took down two terrorists. About a minute later, a militant opened fire at our vehicle. Led by the vehicle next to us, we eliminated the third terrorists."

"We continued searching for about three hours to locate three more terrorists in the area, using engineering vehicles and drones. We eliminated all of them," he added.

Lieutenant N., the deputy commander of Platoon B in Battalion 603, also recounted the encounter. "We received a report about a terrorist cell advancing towards the position and concealing themselves with blankets. It seemed strange to us from the beginning, so my platoon commander and I jumped in, gathered more soldiers, entered the Namerah (Navi) area, and drove towards the identification."

Thus, alongside another tank platoon, the force advanced and began to scan the area. "We launched drones to understand exactly where the terrorists were. We managed to identify three of them and immediately opened fire on them," said the deputy commander. Two terrorists were eliminated by the gunfire, and the third began shooting at the IDF forces. There was an exchange of fire at the site. "We started to improve our position under the platoon leader’s guidance - we pulled the vehicles back a bit to take him down."

"The fire 'froze,' and meanwhile, we continued the search. In the end, we were able to close the circle on all the terrorists the command post had identified. We fired precisely at the remaining ones and eventually eliminated all six," he concluded.