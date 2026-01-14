Palestinian Authority Vice Chairman Hussein Al Sheikh issued a statement on behalf of the Palestinian Presidency on Tuesday, welcoming the efforts of US President Donald Trump ahead of an expected announcement regarding the transition to the second phase of his plan for Gaza.

According to the statement, the Palestinian Presidency expressed support for President Trump’s efforts to complete the implementation of his peace plan and to carry out United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, including the establishment of the Board of Peace and its executive bodies. The Presidency also announced its backing for the formation of a Palestinian Committee for the Administration of Gaza during what it described as a transitional phase.

The statement said the Palestinian Presidency has maintained close coordination with US Special Envoy for Peace Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, US teams, and former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, in support of efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and move toward the second phase of implementation, including reconstruction. The Presidency expressed appreciation for President Trump’s leadership, citing his direct engagement and determination as contributing to what it called a new opportunity for peace, stability, and good governance in Gaza.

The Palestinian Presidency also acknowledged and expressed appreciation for the efforts of mediator and guarantor states Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

In the statement, the Presidency reiterated what it described as the importance of linking the institutions of the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, and opposed the creation of any administrative, legal, or security arrangements that would entrench division or fragmentation. It emphasized the principle of one system, one law, and one legitimate weapon.

The statement further stressed the importance of working with the United States and other partners to take steps in Judea and Samaria in parallel with the transitional phase in Gaza. These steps were listed as halting unilateral actions it said violate international law, preventing settlement expansion plans and settler terrorism, releasing withheld Palestinian funds, preventing displacement and annexation, and preventing what it described as undermining the Palestinian National Authority and the two-State solution.

The Presidency concluded by calling on all Palestinian factions, national institutions, civil society organizations, and the wider Palestinian public to act in a spirit of partnership and responsibility to ensure the success of what it termed the critical transitional phase.