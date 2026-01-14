A nine-month-old baby girl died this morning (Wednesday) after losing consciousness at her home on Savion Street in Geva Binyamin.

Shmuel Antebi and Debi Forster, paramedics from United Hatzalah, said that according to the family, the baby did not wake up from her sleep.

They added, “We performed resuscitation efforts with the assistance of additional paramedics, and she was then evacuated by intensive care ambulance to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, with resuscitation efforts continuing; her condition was defined as critical."

Later, the police reported that the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates a suspicion that the infant choked on a plastic bag that was in her crib.