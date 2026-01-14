The Tel Aviv District Traffic Magistrate Court this week imposed fines and compensation in a case of gender segregation on a public bus, which occurred in January 2023 on Dan Bus Line 292, between Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva.

The incident took place when a 76-year-old female passenger was asked by a bus inspector to move to the rear of the bus, on the grounds that the line operated in a “Mehadrin" format. When she refused, she was subjected to offensive and discriminatory remarks, with the bus driver involved.

The verdict was issued as part of an indictment filed by the National Prosecutions Department of the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, as part of the ministry’s proactive enforcement policy.

According to the ruling, Dan Bus Company was convicted and fined 40,000 shekels, and was also ordered to pay personal compensation of 20,000 shekels to the passenger.

The inspector was additionally fined 6,000 shekels, ordered to pay personal compensation of 2,000 shekels to the passenger, received a conditional suspension of his driver’s license, and was required to submit a commitment of 50,000 shekels over three years.

The bus driver, whose involvement in the incident was deemed minor, was fined 2,500 shekels and undertook to avoid similar offenses for three years, with a commitment of 15,000 shekels.

Transport Minister Miri Regev said: “I welcome this verdict, which comes as a direct result of the clear and determined policy of the Ministry of Transport. Gender segregation and discrimination in public transportation are a red line. We will act with all the tools at our disposal, including field enforcement and legal proceedings, to ensure that every passenger receives equal, respectful, and safe service."