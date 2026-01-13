A critical meeting is due to take place on Wednesday in Bnei Brak between leaders of the Lithuanian and Hasidic communities, in an effort to formulate a unified position by the haredi parties on the draft law.

The meeting will be held between Rabbi Dov Landau and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, leaders of the Lithuanian community, and the rebbes of Sanz and Modzitz, who represent the more moderate line within Agudat Yisrael’s Council of Torah Sages.

The purpose of the meeting is to create a “single front" that would enable the haredi parties to reach understandings with the government.

Senior officials warn that if the meeting ends without results, each party-and possibly each hasidic court, will act independently, a scenario that could lead to chaos and threaten the stability of the coalition.

While Degel HaTorah is, in principle, interested in advancing the draft law, Agudat Yisrael is divided.

The conservative camp, which includes the Gur and Vizhnitz Hasidic courts, is leading a line of firm opposition to the law. The pragmatic camp includes the Belz and Sanz Hasidic courts, which are seeking a path toward compromise.