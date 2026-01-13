Maybe I haven’t been paying attention, at least not enough to know who is in, who is out in the game we call politics.

Straight to the point…which Jew-hater is to be feared the most at this time in our history? People I trust tell me it is Tucker Carlson.

That is so because he finds Israel and the Jews guilty for almost everything, and he has got a large following to make his case.

I buy the argument.

The danger is that he is effective. He is a good salesman. The Jews are his merchandise.

People like him have been our adversaries throughout our history, and many of them have swayed the multitudes by sugar-coating their lies.

Pharaoh, for instance, insinuating, “The Jews grow too numerous." Thus, alarming his people that the Jews are mounting an insurrection.

They are planning and scheming a large-scale take-over.

Along 1903 came “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," a Russian fantasy about Jews scheming to dominate the world.

This too was effective, and widely published.

The message? An International Jewish Conspiracy.

Jews were hanged for this.

Alfred Dreyfus was spared the guillotine, finally after the truth came out, and after France and nearly all of Europe succumbed to years of bitterness.

The Dreyfus Affair began upon a false accusation. It was a blood libel to the fullest.

Emile Zola was among those who came to the rescue…at a time when antisemitism was rife in France.

Particularly so among France’s right wing.

Shades of America today?

Where is our Emile Zola?

We have enough Jew haters from the left. Do we need more from the right? Because something is rotten in the state of conservatism.

What we’ve got are super patriots.

Not enough to be America first.

Must be America only, to be part of Tucker Carlson and his crew…yet throughout our history the United States has been a Judeo/Christian nation.

No firebrand right-winger can change that fact…much as he fans the flames of antisemitism.

By the way, from the Dreyfus Affair grew Herzl and his Jewish State.

Yes, God works in mysterious ways.

