A Druze resident of Mount Bashan in southern Syria posted a video in which he appealed to the public in Israel, thanking them, calling for partnership, and demanding a change in the security reality in the region.

He claimed to represent "95% of the residents of Suwayda and Mount Bashan."

At the beginning of his message, he said, "Good evening to the dear residents of Israel. Good evening to our Jewish brothers, my blood brothers. Brothers in history. Brothers in religion. In the great State of Israel."

He referred to the security situation in Suwayda and said, "We are now under the rule of terrorist gangs from Al-Qaeda," adding that on July 15, 2025, the district was attacked, children were killed, women were raped, and attempts were made to harm the entire district.

He then called for Israel’s direct involvement in southern Syria: "Today we ask you not to leave southern Syria. We want you to control southern Syria." He added that the community’s request is for a life of mutual respect, "in the respect of the Druze. And in the respect of our Jewish brothers."

At the end of his message, he declared: "We want to be Israeli citizens in your country," and noted that the area is rich in resources, ideas, and capabilities, hoping for a fair and joint investment that will bring peace to the region. He concluded his words with a message, "I just want to say to the great people of Israel: Peace."

The statement also received a response from the "Pioneers of Bashan" movement, which said that a policy of dialogue and legitimizing hostile elements leads to counterproductive results. The movement emphasized that open support from local residents strengthens Israel's position against colonialism claims in the international arena. They mentioned that they intend to increase their advocacy efforts, alongside promoting Jewish settlement in the Bashan region.