זירת נפילת הענף הגדול בראשון לציון צילום: דוברות מד"א

A major storm system touched down in Israel on Monday evening, bringing with it strong winds that have already caused two minor injuries.

A 70-year-old woman suffered a minor head injury when a fallen branch struck her on Hagalim Street in Rishon Lezion. A Magen David Adom ambulance crew tended to her and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

EMTs Yosef Asoulin and Edan Ben Rosh reported: "The woman said that while walking in the park, she was struck by a large branch that fell and hit her head. We provided medical care and took her in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries."

In a separate incident, a 47-year-old woman was struck by an object that was blown by the wind near the Glilot commercial complex in Tel Aviv. MDA EMTs and paramedics tended to her and took her to Tel Hashomer Medical Center.

So far, gusts of 85 kph (53 mph) have been recorded in several locations, including Hadera and Haifa. In Tel Aviv, the gusts reached 63 kph (39 mph), and in Jerusalem, 49 kph (30 mph).