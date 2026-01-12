Right now, in the iconic Saidoff Tower, just a short walk from the Old City, sits an extraordinary full-floor penthouse that represents something rare: a complete 23rd floor with 360° panoramic views in Jerusalem's most coveted location.

Most luxury buyers spend months searching for properties that offer true privacy and exclusivity. This penthouse eliminates that search entirely.

What makes this different:

The numbers tell the story. 556 sqm of interior space. 140 sqm of terraces. 6-meter high ceilings creating a sense of space found in fewer than 12 properties across Jerusalem. Four-way exposures delivering views in every direction - something architectural experts say is "exceptionally rare in urban penthouses".

The terrace comes with full infrastructure already in place for a private pool. Not a promise. Not a possibility. Ready.

The location advantage:

Nestled in the city's most sought-after location, this duplex penthouse provides what successful buyers consistently rank as their top priority: a tranquil retreat offering a serene escape from urban life, while remaining moments from Jerusalem's cultural and historical center.

The Saidoff Tower's position creates something unique - proximity without noise, access without crowds.

Why this matters now:

Full-floor penthouses in landmark Jerusalem towers don't appear often. When they do, they typically attract multiple serious inquiries within weeks. This penthouse occupies the entire 23rd floor, creating the privacy and exclusivity that defines true luxury real estate.

The space allows for complete customization. The infrastructure supports immediate move-in or extensive personalization. The location ensures long-term value in Jerusalem's consistently appreciating luxury market.

Not for everyone.

This level of property attracts a specific buyer: someone who understands that true luxury isn't about square footage alone, but about the combination of space, location, views, and architectural grandeur that creates an irreplaceable living experience.

If this resonates with you, reach out directly on WhatsApp for complete details and to schedule your virtual tour.

