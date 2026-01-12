Avi Abelow heads PulseofIsrael.com / IsraelUnwired.com , Israel Video Network, Inspiring People about the Jewish People and the Land of Israel.

History is unfolding in Iran right now. We are witnessing a popular uprising unlike anything seen in decades, Iranians rising up against 46 years of brutal repression under the Islamic regime. For the first time, the United States is openly signaling that it may intervene if the regime shoots and massacres its own people. That alone tells you how serious this moment is.

But what many still fail to grasp is that this uprising is exposing some of the biggest lies ever sold about the Middle East.

Lie #1: Israel Is the Problem in the Middle East

For years, Western diplomats have told the world endlessly that if Israel would just give away land to a fake invented people with no history, called “palestinians" (a name invented by the KGB in the 1960s to destroy the Jewish state of Israel), peace would magically descend on the whole region.

That lie is collapsing in real time.

Iranians are revolting not because of Israel, but because of 46 years of persecution under a jihadi Shiite Islamic regime.

At the same time, Sunni jihadists under Jolani are massacring Christians, Druze, Alawites, and Kurds in Syria, not because of Israel, but because that is what jihadi Islam does.

Israel has nothing to do with these atrocities.

In fact, reality is the exact opposite: Israel is the solution.

By decisively weakening the Islamic regime of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, Israel cracked the aura of invincibility that kept the region frozen in fear.

That weakness gave the Iranian people hope, and the courage, to rise up.

By degrading Hezbollah and Iran’s regional grip, Israel also helped bring about the fall of the Assad regime under Bashar al-Assad. And today, Israel is stepping in to help protect vulnerable minorities in Syria from Jolani’s ISIS-style forces when no one else will.

Israel is not the destabilizer of the Middle East.

Israel is the firewall holding back jihadi Muslim barbarism.

Lie #2: The Islamic Regime in Iran Rose Organically

We are also told that Iran’s Islamic regime was an authentic expression of the Iranian people.

That is another lie.

The truth is that the Shah of Iran was overthrown with the help of a red-green alliance, socialists and Islamists, facilitated in no small part by Western naïveté during the presidency of Jimmy Carter.

Once the Shah was gone, the Muslim clerics did what Islamists always do: they murdered their socialist partners, crushed minorities, and imposed a totalitarian theocracy.

The irony today is staggering.

As Iranians risk their lives to overthrow Islamist tyranny brought about the red-green alliance, New York has just elected a red-green mayor, a perfect mirror of the same alliance that destroyed Iran.

Once again, socialists believe they can ride Islamist movements for power. And once again, history tells us exactly how that ends: when Islamists consolidate control, they persecute and kill the very leftists who helped them rise, on their way to persecuting all infidels and kafirs.

This is not speculation. It is a pattern.

Jihadi Islam is the fundamental evil driving violence and oppression in the Middle East and beyond. The Jewish people and the Jewish state of Israel are the answer, standing on the frontline to protect not only themselves, but humanity as a whole. No one else possesses Israel’s unique geography, resilience, moral compass, and Torah values to confront this threat head-on.

The Bottom Line

If you want truth, prosperity and safety, stick with the Jewish state of Israel.

Instead of Iran and Qatar destroying Israel on Oct. 7th, as they planned, they poked the Lion of Zion to help save persecuted minorities in the Muslim colonized Middle East.

A bigger, stronger Israel is not only essential for Jewish survival; it is the single most stabilizing force protecting minorities across the Middle East from jihadist persecution. Christians, Druze, Kurds, women, dissidents, and reformers all benefit when Israel stands strong.

Will America strike Iran to help free the Iranian people? It increasingly looks possible. But regardless of how this chapter unfolds, one thing is clear: if Iran's Islamic Regime falls, the future of the Middle East will include a rebuilding of the natural alliance between the region’s two ancient indigenous civilizations, the Jews and the Persians.

The lies are collapsing.

The truth is emerging.

And Israel stands at the center of it.

Stand with Israel. Stand with the protestors of Iran. History is watching.