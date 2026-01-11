We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

Parashat Shemot

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Moshe Rabbeinu's first encounter with Hashem, Hashem stresses that the Land of Israel is a land flowing with milk and honey.



Question

Why are the physical traits of the Land emphasized?



Answers

1. The physical abundance and quality of life in the Land allow its residents to serve God in a complete manner, without worries or distress.



2. Due to the Land’s great sanctity, it has the ability to rectify sins and bring to holiness, as the quality of milk and honey.

Gemara Chullin 92a

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered

The Gemara in Chullin 92a teaches there are forty-five righteous people of whom the world continues to exist.



Questions

1. What is symbolized by the number forty-five?

2. Why does the Gemara divide the righteous into two groups of thirty and fifteen?

3. Why is the larger group in Eretz Yisrael? Answer

The number forty-five factors as three times fifteen.



The Maharal explains that fifteen represents the highest level. For example, Am Israel was redeemed on the fifteenth of Nissan, a time when the moon is full.

Three has special significance. For example, three-fold Torah (Torah, Navi and Ketuvim) to a three-fold People (Kohanim, Levi’im and Yisraelim).



The larger group exists in Eretz Yisrael since it is the heart of the world and source of vitality for the entire world.

Location of the Week

Location: Hula Nature Reserve Subject: Papyrus (Gomeh)

Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 2 Posuk 3

Written by: David Magence