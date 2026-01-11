We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה’ על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל
Parashat Shemot
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yehuda Gold
In Moshe Rabbeinu's first encounter with Hashem, Hashem stresses that the Land of Israel is a land flowing with milk and honey.
Question
Why are the physical traits of the Land emphasized?
Answers
1. The physical abundance and quality of life in the Land allow its residents to serve God in a complete manner, without worries or distress.
2. Due to the Land’s great sanctity, it has the ability to rectify sins and bring to holiness, as the quality of milk and honey.
Gemara Chullin 92a
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Chullin 92a teaches there are forty-five righteous people of whom the world continues to exist.
Questions
1. What is symbolized by the number forty-five?
2. Why does the Gemara divide the righteous into two groups of thirty and fifteen?
3. Why is the larger group in Eretz Yisrael?
Answer
The number forty-five factors as three times fifteen.
The Maharal explains that fifteen represents the highest level. For example, Am Israel was redeemed on the fifteenth of Nissan, a time when the moon is full.
Three has special significance. For example, three-fold Torah (Torah, Navi and Ketuvim) to a three-fold People (Kohanim, Levi’im and Yisraelim).
The larger group exists in Eretz Yisrael since it is the heart of the world and source of vitality for the entire world.
Location of the Week
Location: Hula Nature Reserve Subject: Papyrus (Gomeh)
Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 2 Posuk 3
Written by: David Magence
Among the hundreds of species of Gomeh , it is accepted that Yocheved made the basket for her infant son Moshe out of papyrus.
Today, papyrus can be found in the Hula Nature Reserve, the first nature reserve established in the State of Israel in 1964. In fact, it is not truely a nature reserve, rather a reconstruction of the Hula swamps.
In the 1950's, Israel drained Lake Hula and its swamps to create agricultral land. Due to the lobbying of conservationists, it was decided to recreate swamps in a small portion of the area, and papyrus was re-planted.