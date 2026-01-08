I first met Rabbi Uri Lupolianski twenty-seven years ago, at the very beginning of the founding of his monumental life's work, the Yad Sarah organization. It turns out that my father had been in contact with him from the earliest stages of the organization's operations and had donated ECG machines. Later on, Rabbi Uri, of blessed memory (how difficult it is for me to write this), met me at Jerusalem’s central bus station and personally accompanied me to a special ceremony held in honor of my father after his untimely passing from heart disease. As a newly bereaved daughter, this gesture of gratitude toward my father moved me deeply.

From our very first meeting, I was impressed by his gentle manners, his broad smile, and the special respect he showed to every person. He carried himself with modesty and boundless humanity. Anyone who knew him would surely have said, “See how beautiful this man’s deeds are," thereby sanctifying God’s Name in the truest sense. Uri devoted his life to a vast enterprise of kindness, without distinction between people, entering areas that had previously been neglected-especially those connected to quality of life. In this way he rendered an immense service to a very wide public, out of genuine concern for others, with humility and endless dedication.

My mother made it her regular practice to donate to Yad Sarah on every joyful or sorrowful occasion. She would send a letter of condolence or congratulations to the family and attach a confirmation of the donation for the bereaved or celebrating family. I, too, adopted this custom. When, at the start of my medical career, I opened a volunteer clinic at Sha’alvim Yeshiva for the benefit of young married women, I asked in return that my patients donate some amount to Yad Sarah.

Rabbi Uri, of blessed memory, studied at Ofakim Yeshiva with my dear brother-in-law, the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Yaakov Horowitz, of blessed memory. For a short period, when my husband came to study at my brother-in-law’s yeshiva, he was the chavruta of Rabbi Uri. Rabbi Uri tried-unsuccessfully-to convince him to become part of the haredi sector, and after my husband returned to his studies at the Religious Zionist hesder program at Yeshivat Hagolan, Rabbi Uri continued corresponding with him on the subject, without success.

Rabbi Uri is fondly remembered for the halakhic personal example he set when he refrained from extending his hand to Shulamit Aloni at a ceremony held in her presence. However, he also set an example of civility, because he made sure to speak with her beforehand and receive her consent, so as not to embarrass her. By what is a person judged if not by his character traits? And Rabbi Uri, of blessed memory, possessed a soul on an exalted level.

In recent years I have had the privilege of serving as medical adviser at Yad Sarah's convalescent home, a safe space for women who have suffered a stillbirth that Rabbi Uri, of blessed memory, established. Located at 33 Yirmiyahu Street, near the entrance to the Jerusalem, the multi-storeyed building erected under the auspices of the Yad Sarah organization functions as a regular hotel with a rehabilitation wing, all done in excellent taste. It is outstanding in its beauty and design, includes a heated therapeutic pool, physiotherapy rooms, a sauna, and a complete rehabilitation wing, alongside impressive dining rooms, a luxurious lobby, and spacious, modern guest rooms.

Many women who have undergone the difficult experience of a stillbirth come there to recuperate. They are offered a calm, pampering, and empowering atmosphere, with physical relief and emotional support. For me, it is a great privilege to manage the medical aspects of their stay. (From the limited statistics I compiled, and after reviewing the hospitalization files that passed through my hands this year, it appears that the number of stillbirths rose significantly in the year 5785-and this is perhaps not surprising.)

Fortunate is the man who leaves this world after a life filled with observing commandments and doing acts of kindness . I have no doubt that the altruistic enterprise Rabbi Uri z"l built with his own hands while still a young Torah scholar will continue to illuminate the world with its unique light.

May his memory be blessed.

Dr. Chana Katan is an American-born Israeli obs-gyn, teacher, author, and public figure.