On the night after Tisha B'Av, at midnight, Rabbi Yom Tov Weinberger returned his soul to his Creator. He was 48 years old.

Until the summer of 2020, the Weinbergers lived a quiet, responsible life. Rabbi Weinberger worked steadily as a meatpacking inspector, supporting his large family with dignity. Then the headaches began, so severe he could no longer work.

The diagnosis shattered their world: brain cancer.

To help the 14 Weinberger children survive this crisis - click here now

Doctors said urgent surgery in Germany was the only option. The cost was $140,000, far beyond their means. The family took on crushing debt to save his life.

The surgery succeeded. For a short time, there was hope. In December, they even married off a son. At the wedding, Rabbi Weinberger danced with tears streaming down his face. Guests were unaware he had recently been fighting for his life.

In September 2021, the cancer returned, more aggressive than before. Rabbi Weinberger became completely bedridden. For years, the family's home became a hospital.

This past August, Rabbi Weinberger passed away. He left behind 14 children, a widow with no income, nearly four years without a salary, and overwhelming medical debt from treatments that could not save him.

"We are drowning", Mrs. Weinberger wrote in a recent letter. "Between the medical expenses, the lost income, and the money we still owe, I don't know how to give my children even the basics - food, rent, clothing."

For immediate access to help this family meet basic needs - donate here now

The Weinbergers are not a family that lived recklessly. They worked hard, took responsibility, and did everything right. Illness still destroyed everything.

These 14 children have already lost their father. They should not lose their future as well.

An emergency fund has been opened to help this family meet their most basic needs and begin rebuilding after unimaginable loss. Right now, what happens next depends on whether we act.

To join those already helping feed and house the Weinberger children - secure your donation before this opportunity closes

Click here now to help the 14 Weinberger children who lost everything through no fault of their own.