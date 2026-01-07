The "Ezrat Achim" synagogue in eastern Nes Ziona is facing the threat of eviction and demolition, following a request submitted by the Israel Land Authority to the association that operates the site.

The synagogue, which has been continuously operating for over 70 years, serves as a central prayer and community hub, and the eviction notice has sparked strong opposition from worshippers and many local residents.

In response to the demand, the association reached out to the head of the Israel Land Authority, Yaakov Quint, through lawyer Doron Redai, requesting to halt the process and enter into immediate mediation with all relevant parties. The association emphasizes that the synagogue has been in continuous operation since the 1950s and is recognized as a public building in the municipal systems of Nes Ziona.

According to the association, the synagogue is a central religious and social center for the local residents, operating with the approval of the municipality and the rabbinate for decades.

The association also claims that over the years, significant resources have been invested in the development, renovation, and maintenance of the building, and that de facto rights have been accrued by the worshippers and the association, including protected tenancy rights. The association further points to the halakhic aspect, stating that a synagogue should not be demolished without building another in its place.

The letter was accompanied by images from the municipal system (GIS) where the building is marked as a "public building," as well as a printed petition signed by dozens of Nes Ziona residents demanding the preservation of the synagogue and the avoidance of its demolition.

The Israel Land Authority confirmed that an eviction notice had been sent, noting that "the synagogue is partially located on the planned route of a road that the municipality urgently requested to pave."

They added that "in September 2025, a notice was sent to the association requiring it to provide documentation on the source of the rights to the property. To date, no documents have been presented, and no documents have been found at either the Israel Land Authority or Amidar."

The Israel Land Authority stated that "due to the sensitivity of the issue, no lawsuit has yet been filed, and recently, the association submitted a request to the municipality for an alternative land allocation. The Israel Land Authority hopes that an agreement will be reached and there will be no need for a lawsuit."

Attorney Doron Redai said: "This is not just another building; it is the beating heart of an entire community, a place of prayer, memory, and belonging for generations of Nes Ziona residents. We call to pause and find a dignified solution that aligns with both Jewish law and Israeli law."