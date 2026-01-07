For Feigy Elbaz and her family, that question was never theoretical.

Feigy is the fifth of eleven children, raised in a modest home built on warmth, faith, and devotion to Torah. They didn't live extravagantly, but they lived with stability, love, and purpose.

Then everything changed.

When Feigy's mother was diagnosed with cancer, the family refused to give up. They traveled for treatments. They sought out top specialists. They chased every possible option that offered even a sliver of hope.

One by one, their savings disappeared. In the end, they spent close to $1 million trying to save her life.

They gave everything they had. And still, they lost her.

The loss was devastating, not only emotionally, but financially. When the shiva ended and the visitors went home, the family was left with grief, debt, and nothing to fall back on.

Now, just a short time later, life has brought a moment that should be filled with joy. Feigy is engaged.

But as the wedding approaches, reality sets in. There is no money for a hall. No money for a dress. No way to cover even the most basic needs a bride requires to walk to her wedding canopy with dignity.

For years, Feigy helped hold her family together during unimaginable pain. She stood quietly in the background while her mother fought for her life. She gave without asking, sacrificed without complaint, and carried responsibilities far beyond her years.

Now, she is the one in need.

Helping a bride begin her married life with dignity, stability, and hope is one of the greatest commandments. This is not about luxury. It is about ensuring that a young woman who gave everything her family had to save a life can begin her own without shame or despair.

