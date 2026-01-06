Dan Shina, an Arabic teacher, regularly contacts individuals across the Arab world to examine how events connected to the State of Israel are presented and discussed.

This week, Shina turned his attention to a newly opened restaurant in Tripoli, Libya, whose name has sparked controversy: “October 7" - the date of Hamas’s brutal terror attack. During a conversation with a representative of the restaurant, Shina sought to determine whether the choice of name was deliberate.

According to Shina, the restaurant’s owners made it clear that they feel no shame over the name and even regard it as a source of pride, calling it “the day of happiness, the day of victory over the occupiers."

He added that following this exchange, he conducted a broader search and discovered that other businesses across the Arab world also operate under the same name and are very proud of it.