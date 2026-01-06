The Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully completed a series of demonstrations for a comprehensive and innovative security system for the protection of Israel's borders.

The system was developed in accordance with the needs of the Israeli security apparatus and is intended to provide an effective response to various threats during both routine and emergency situations. It utilizes advanced technologies for intelligence gathering and lethal, non-integrated counterattacks.

The demonstrations were presented to security and political officials, and the system showcased its impressive capabilities in responding to threats on land, in the air, and at sea, significantly reducing response times from intelligence gathering to threat neutralization. The system, which is based on sensors, intelligence platforms, and artificial intelligence, demonstrated connectivity between all the different systems, from space to autonomous ground vehicles in the field.

Among the new developments presented in the demonstration were: a miniaturized radar-equipped intelligence-gathering drone, a drone capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and a light aircraft for border defense.

Other systems integrated into the overall solution include electro-optical devices, radars, autonomous vehicles, drones, and UAVs produced by IAI.

IAI CEO Boaz Levy noted that this solution represents a breakthrough in autonomy and innovation in the field of border defense, emphasizing the need for a fast and lethal response to all threats, while safeguarding the lives of combatants. "The technology we demonstrated proved its ability to handle Israel's diverse threats and achieve a rapid and effective success on the battlefield."