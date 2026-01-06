Every few months, the same tired narrative resurfaces on the far left and far right in America.

Commentators, activists, and self-proclaimed foreign policy experts declare that the United States and Israel are drifting apart. They claim tensions are rising, trust is eroding, and the alliance is somehow on a “rocky slope."

It is a narrative divorced from reality and the latest meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proves it beyond any doubt.

The Trump-Netanyahu relationship is not symbolic. It is strategic. It is personal. And most importantly, it is effective.

Their most recent meeting was not about optics or damage control. It was a working session between two leaders who understand that strength deters conflict, clarity prevents war, and weakness invites chaos.

At a moment when Iran continues its march toward nuclear capability, when terrorist proxies threaten regional stability, and when global adversaries are testing American resolve, the United States and Israel are aligned as tightly as ever.

This is what an ironclad alliance actually looks like.

President Trump does not treat Israel as a political inconvenience or a diplomatic bargaining chip. He treats Israel as what it is: America’s most reliable democratic ally in the Middle East and a critical partner in intelligence, defense, technology, and counterterrorism.

Under Trump, the days of public daylight between Washington and Jerusalem are over. There is no freelancing by bureaucrats. There is no strategic ambiguity meant to appease hostile actors. There is clarity, consistency, and mutual respect.

Prime Minister Netanyahu understands this dynamic better than anyone. He has worked with many American presidents. He knows the difference between rhetorical support and real backing. The difference is simple. Real backing shows up in decisive action, shared intelligence, military cooperation, and diplomatic cover when Israel is unfairly singled out on the world stage.

That is exactly what this alliance is delivering.

Those who insist the relationship is weakening are often the same voices who opposed moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, warned against recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights as I feel we must for Judea & Samaria as well, and predicted catastrophe when America withdrew from failed diplomatic frameworks that empowered Iran. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now.

The Trump-Netanyahu partnership is built on a shared worldview. Both leaders understand that the Middle East is not stabilized by concessions to extremists but by confronting them. Both reject the fantasy that terrorist groups can be moderated through appeasement. Both believe that peace flows from strength, not from wishful thinking or press releases.

An America that stands firmly with Israel sends a clear message to Tehran, to Hezbollah, to Hamas, and to every malign actor watching from the sidelines. The era of exploiting perceived divisions between Washington and Jerusalem is over. There is no wedge to drive. There is no hesitation to exploit. There is only resolve.

The broader U.S.-Israel alliance extends far beyond any single meeting or any single administration, but leadership matters. When the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel speak with one voice, it reinforces the foundation of an already historic partnership. Military cooperation deepens. Intelligence sharing accelerates. Deterrence strengthens. Allies are reassured. Adversaries recalculate.

Those pushing the “rocky slope" narrative are not observing reality. They are projecting their own discomfort with an alliance that refuses to apologize for defending freedom, sovereignty, and democratic values. They are upset because clarity replaces ambiguity, because strength replaces hesitation, and because the United States is no longer signaling uncertainty to those who wish us harm.

The truth is simple and undeniable. The Trump-Netanyahu relationship is ironclad. The U.S.-Israel alliance is stronger than ever before. And in a dangerous world, that strength is not a liability. It is an anchor of stability.

Anyone claiming otherwise is not analyzing the facts. They are hoping against them.

“America First" does not mean America only! It means American first which includes it’s family and allies!