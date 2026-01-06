86-year-old Israeli singer and actor Yehoram Gaon married his partner for the past decade and a half, 55-year-old Ella Lusa.

The wedding ceremony was performed by former Chief Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar.

The two met in 2010 through Facebook when Gaon received a flattering message from a fan. The message led to a conversation, and there Gaon met Ella Lusa, who immigrated to Israel in 2001 and learned Hebrew from his songs and television programs.

During the conversation between the two, Lusa promised that "one day she'll surprise him." According to Gaon in his book, he did not pay much attention to the promise - until it happened: during a concert in Nes Ziona, Lusa showed up with a giant bouquet.

"When I took the bouquet, I saw her beautiful face, and it was truly a surprise," Gaon wrote in his book. "It was the girl from Facebook, from Skype, from the virtual conversations, the beautiful girl from Riga."