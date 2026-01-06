It’s a complicated world and the challenge of two countries formulating and then pursuing common and coherent policies is formidable.

Undaunted, two leaders, US President Donald J. Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met on December 29, 2025, in a congenial setting, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, to deal with critical matters affecting the world.

Besides their knowledge, experience, skills and wisdom, these two VIPs also brought to the table something that is unfortunately all too rare on the world stage. The unique ingredient was a confluence of shared values, interests and policies or VIPs (pun intended).

While many profess to have shared values, it is not always the case. The relationship between the US and Israel is grounded in shared democratic traditions that recognize G-d given inalienable rights, such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, freedom of religion and speech, rule of law and equal protection under the law. There are few societies that honor these traditions in practice and none other than Israel in the Middle East. The US and Israel are both diverse societies, where Christians, Muslims, Jews, believers in other religions and non-believers alike live and prosper in peace and harmony.

The US and Israel have so many mutual interests, ranging from defense, security, intelligence, high tech innovations and medical advances, to the pursuit of good and welfare in the world. Each is dedicated to providing actual help to those in need.

However, in the world of foreign affairs, while lip service is often paid to shared values and interests, perceptions of their importance may vary and other factors may intervene, which may yield incoherent results. For example, many years before President Trump and his determination to achieve energy independence, there was a dominant view in the US State Department that sacrificed shared values and discounted common interests, because of a misplaced reliance on foreign oil sources and other biased or agenda driven concerns. In essence, dictatorial and repressive regimes were favored at the expense of democratic allies and friends, like Israel. This predisposition negatively affected the US’ relationship with Israel for many years.

Thankfully, ever since President Trump and his superb foreign policy team, including the extremely able and clear thinking Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took over, there has been a sea change in the US’ foreign policy establishment’s posture that is enabling President Trump’s peace through strength program to be achieved.

Shared values and interests also don’t always generate coherent policies. There may be wide variations that are not grounded in sober foreign policy analysis, but premised on domestic or other considerations. How else to explain the almost cult-like fascination of some Western leaders with recognizing a non-existent so-called Palestinian state for what amounts to domestic consumption? The fact that the Palestinian Authority and Hamas don’t share our western values and interests and, indeed in practice, actually act to undermine western values and culture, is callously ignored.

The confluence of shared values and interests with congruent policies is an exceedingly rare phenomenon in modern times and the effect is electrifying.

At Mar-a-Lago, President Trump and PM Netanyahu agreed that any attempt by the Iranian regime to rebuild a nuclear program or restore ballistic missile capability had to be prevented, including by use of force. Interestingly, only a few days prior to the meeting, Iranian President Pezeshkian had stated that Iran is in a full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe. It’s long past time to eliminate the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

They also agreed that Hamas must fully disarm, as provided in the 20-Point Peace plan, or there would be severe consequences to Hamas. It is noteworthy that President Trump acknowledged, in no uncertain terms, “Israel has lived up to the plan 100%". As to Hezbollah, they agreed it had to be contained.

It is no coincidence that the uprising by the good people of Iran seeking to unshackle themselves from the oppressive and terrorist regime that threatens the US and Israel has intensified and expanded across the country. The miraculous 12-Day war this June, which included bombing the Iranian nuclear sites, appears to have been just a prelude to this new phase.

The spectacular mission brilliantly executed by US special forces arresting Iranian backed narco-terrorist Maduro in Venezuela and bringing him to the US to face justice has also resonated throughout the world. There are even reports that Khamenei has a contingency plan to escape to Moscow.

The united resolve by two extremely capable powers and willingness to act backed by military capability and prowess, amply demonstrated in the 12-Day war, is priceless. There is still hope it will project sufficient power and act as a deterrence to avoid any issue. However, in any event, the readiness and resolve to act is there and G-d willing the problem will be solved, one-way or the other.

This confluence of VIP’s is history making, both in terms of the personalities and the shared values, interests and policies. May G-d bless the US and Israel and may the blessings of peace emanate from their unbreakable bonds of friendship and resolve.

Leonard Grunstein, retired attorney and banker, founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY. He founded Project Ezrah and serves on the Board of Bernard Revel at Yeshiva Univ. and the AIPAC National Council. He has published articles in the Banking Law Journal, Real Estate Finance Journal and more and is the co-author of "Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem."