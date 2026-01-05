To my dear Jewish brothers and sisters in the U.S.:

50 years ago you used your energies and resources to open the Iron Gates of the USSR so that we, Soviet Jews could make Aliyah to Israel. The time has now come for all of us, who live and struggle for the lives of the Jewish people in Israel, to come to your assistance.

I don't want to be a prophet of doom. I pray that the Jews of the Land of Israel will be joyful, and will prosper. I pray that America will never be a country having to be dependent on others' charities. America can be a great nation. Make America great again!

But unfortunately, it may be that the election of Donald Trump as president was a one-time miracle. G-d has possibly given us the opportunity to prepare for negative painful changes.

In the aftermath of Mamdani's election as mayor of N.Y. City, I hear from families who are moving to other cities. In addition, they are moving their businesses away from New York.

That is a wise move.

But tomorrow this step may prove to be insufficient.

Unfortunately, not only in New York, but all over the world the situation is becoming more barbaric and violent.

There may be interesting explanations for this phenomenon.

But even without all the explanations - this is the harsh reality that exists and is growing . The world seems to be making its way back to the Ice Age

It is foolish to say that such things will not happen.

We need to prepare for this new situation today.

There is only one place in the world where the forces of light are increasingly overcoming the forces of darkness: that is in the Land of Israel.

My dear Jewish brothers and sisters of the United States!

We need you! We are not suggesting Israel as a place of refuge for you. We need you! We need to pursue the forces of light jointly.

Come!

Let us work together to To my dear Jewish brothers and sisters in the U.S.:

50 years ago you used your energies and resources to open the Iron Gates of the USSR so that we, Soviet Jews could make Aliyah to Israel. The time has now come that we who live and struggle for the lives of the Jewish people in Israel must come to your assistance.

I don't want to be a prophet of doom. I pray that the Jews of the Land of Israel will be joyful, and will prosper. I pray that America will never be a country having to be dependent on others' charities. America can be a great nation. Make America great again!

But unfortunately, it may be that the election of Donald Trump as president was a one-time miracle. G-d has possibly given us the opportunity to prepare for negative painful changes.

In the aftermath of Mamdani's election as mayor of N.Y. City, I hear from families who are moving to other cities. In addition, they are moving their businesses away from New York.

That is a wise move.

But tomorrow this step may prove to be insufficient.

Unfortunately, not only in New York, but all over the world the situation is becoming more barbaric and violent.

There may be interesting explanations for this phenomenon.

But even without all the explanations - this is the harsh reality that exists and is growing . The world seems to be making its way back to the Ice Age

It is foolish to say that such things will not happen.

We need to prepare for this new situation even today.

There is only one place in the world where the forces of light are increasingly overcoming the forces of darkness: that is in the Land of Israel.

My dear Jewish brothers and sisters of the United States!

We need you! We are not suggesting Israel as a place of refuge for you. We need you! We need to pursue the forces of light jointly.

Come!

Let us work together to protect ourselves mutually by bonding together in a covenant of the alliance of brothers.

Only by joining together will we win!

With brotherly greetings,

Rabbi Yosef Mendelevich

Prisoner for Zion