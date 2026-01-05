Readers across the world watched in horror as a 19-year-old Israeli boy was beaten unconscious by guards, starved in solitary confinement, and trapped in a German prison with inmates screaming "Free Palestine" outside his cell. Nechemia Epstein spent five months in conditions so brutal that his own brother barely recognized his voice when he finally called.

The miracle happened - Nechemia is home. But what you're about to read reveals why the fight to save him isn't over.

To get Nechemia released, his family couldn't wait. They had no choice but to go into immediate, crushing debt - over $100,000 to secure the German legal team, emergency flights, and life-saving medical intervention. Every single day Nechemia stayed in that prison meant greater danger to his life.

"We're so grateful he's home", the family shared in their latest update. "But we're drowning in debt, and Nechemia desperately needs treatment we can't afford. Please help us finish what we started."

The reality is stark. Five months of physical abuse, solitary confinement without food, and constant antisemitic threats left Nechemia broken. He now requires intensive psychiatric care, ongoing medical treatment, and therapy that his family has zero ability to pay for.

"My brother just called me from prison. I barely recognized his voice", wrote Nechemia's brother, Yedidya Epstein, during the darkest days. "He told me he's been locked in solitary for over four months. No food. No heat. He was beaten for asking to call us."

Nechemia was arrested five months ago when entering Germany from France. What followed was a nightmare no teenager should ever face - physical violence from inmates, severe antisemitic treatment from guards, and placement in solitary confinement with no food. He had no organization helping him, no support, and faced the real possibility of 10 years in a foreign prison.

The Jewish community responded immediately. Thousands donated to hire the legal defense team that ultimately secured his freedom. But the bill came due before the fundraising could be completed.

"This is not simply a legal case - it is a matter of pikuach nefesh [saving a life]", explained Yedidya during the campaign. "My brother, a young Jewish boy, is alone in a foreign prison, suffering violence, suffering antisemitism, and crying for help."

Now that Nechemia is physically home, the real recovery must begin. But without clearing the debt of over $100,000 and funding his urgent psychiatric care, the family that sacrificed everything to save their son faces financial ruin - and Nechemia can't access the treatment that will allow him to truly heal.

The campaign goal is $150,000. Every donation goes directly to clearing the legal debt and funding Nechemia's intensive medical and psychiatric treatment. Your support will give this family the fighting chance they need to move forward after five months of living hell.

Time is critical. The debt is accumulating interest, and Nechemia needs to begin treatment immediately. The family is depending on you to help them finish what the Jewish community started - bringing Nechemia home wasn't just about his physical rescue, it was about giving him the chance to truly recover.

