Speaking frankly, it could have been worse.

I have been combing predictions from years past and find myself as smart and as stupid as everybody else.

It is always a guess. More than that…it is always a prayer.

Dear God…keep us safe.

Keep us from people like Joe Biden who nearly wrecked us all, America, Israel, the world, through four years of incompetence, misery and plain meanness.

Doddering old fool? Not quite. He knew exactly what he was doing when Israel was at war on all fronts, but through sheer mendacity kept US arms to a trickle.

Yes, it could have been worse, and in New York City it is just so. A Muslim is sworn in as Mayor with his hand on the Koran.

Nothing about this is comforting or reassuring. Was like watching subterranean Gotham City in a scene from Dick Tracy.

Frightening, actually.

Zohran Mamdani’s first order of business was a smarmy affront against Israel and the million Jewish citizens who populate the town that never shuts down.

Sinatra would not recognize this place, nor would the Jews who founded libraries, hospitals, the garment business, the theater district, Broadway.

The Jews did all that, Zohran, all that and more…not the Muslims. Wish it all you want, but it ain’t so.

But wait. The good part is coming.

So far, all things considered, we are having a pretty good run. America has Trump, Israel has Netanyahu, and together I am calling this a lucky streak.

Or, as Russian wisdom has it…things should never get better.

Or, as we would say, after life first under the Tsars, followed by Stalin.

Lucky us, and I mean this. In America we have never known anything so brutish, and neither so Israel.

No Siberia. No gulags.

The future? That is the scary part. Wish you had not asked.

Who comes after Trump? Pray for a Republican. If it is a Democrat, or anyone like Mamdani, we are cooked.

Who comes after Netanyahu? I have nightmares about this.

God bless America. Am Yisrael Chai.

