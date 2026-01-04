A fierce debate ensued during a meeting of the Chief Rabbinate Council on Sunday between Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber and Chief Rabbinate Director General Yehuda Cohen.

According to sources in the council, the argument pertained to kosher certification, particularly decisions by the Director General, who, according to Rabbi Ber, operates independently without subordination to the Rabbinate Council.

The deep rift between the sides intensified following the appointment of the deputy director-general’s aide, Rabbi Malul, as head of the Overseas Slaughter Department, without coordination with the council members or the chief rabbi, as well as after inspectors were dispatched to slaughterhouses abroad.

In the wake of these developments, several members of the Chief Rabbinate Council called on Director-General Yehuda Cohen to resign from his position.