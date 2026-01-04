The Israel Airports Authority reported today (Sunday) that due to communication issues in Greece, the country's airspace has been closed until 4 pm.

As a result of the closure, delays are expected for both departures and arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport. Airlines are trying to find alternative routes to prevent further delays.

The reason for the airspace closure is a malfunction with the radio frequencies in Greece, which has temporarily shut down all airports in the country, preventing departures and arrivals. The issue has also led to the rerouting of flights from Greek airspace, with temporary solutions being sought to avoid further disruptions to additional flights.

The Israel Airports Authority recommends that passengers check with airlines for updates on the status of flights scheduled for the rest of the day.