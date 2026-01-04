Rabbi Yehoshua Schmidt, head of the Shavei Shomron yeshiva and the community’s rabbi, joined the Arutz Sheva podcast for an in-depth discussion on current affairs, education and public life.

Addressing the conduct of the Otzma Yehudit party, Rabbi Schmidt said he was “very satisfied," arguing that the party has chosen to focus on the broader needs of Israeli society rather than narrow sectoral interests. “They went for the general good of the people of Israel, not the private interest," he said, citing the party’s emphasis on policing and public order. “These are people who care about the collective."

Rabbi Schmidt also weighed in on proposed legislation to impose the death penalty on terrorists, acknowledging the complexity of the issue. “This is not a simple matter," he said, but added that the party is pressing ahead despite opposition because it believes the policy is right. Speaking personally, he said he supports the initiative, even amid criticism from some haredi groups and rabbis who warn it could harm Israel. “I believe it would deter attacks," he argued. “When a terrorist knows he’s not going to a ‘hotel,’ that there will be no deal and no release, he may think twice-or his family may deter him."

Rabbi Schmidt traced his connection to Otzma Yehudit to his decades-long relationship with Rabbi Dov Lior, the party’s spiritual leader, under whom he studied for 40 years. He also noted his proximity to MK Limor Sohn Har-Melech. He praised Rabbi Lior’s uncompromising stance on the Land of Israel, recalling that despite pressure from fellow rabbis to remain silent, “he always spoke his mind publicly."

Rabbi Schmidt cited the party’s figures, including Baruch Marzel, Itamar Ben Gvir and Sohn Har-Melech, as people who “did not compromise and were not afraid of anyone," particularly in their struggle over Homesh.

Rabbi Schmidt said Rabbi Lior consulted him several times on political decisions within Otzma Yehudit and recalled moments of public struggle when Lior urged a firm approach. “He is not in favor of compromises," Rabbi Schmidt said, quoting him: “If you give in, you simply lose the next battle."

During the interview, Rabbi Schmidt recounted surviving two near-fatal shooting attacks. In one incident, automatic fire was opened on his vehicle, and the army later found 28 bullet casings at the scene. “A bullet passed through my head; I was covered in blood. It’s a miracle I survived," he said, adding that the Shin Bet believed he was personally targeted.

He also spoke about his son’s injury during the fighting. “My son served in the Givati reconnaissance unit," he said. “He had shrapnel in his brain and survived by a miracle." Despite the hardship, Rabbi Schmidt said the family has moved forward with faith. He himself volunteered for months on night guard duty in the community, standing shifts from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and supporting soldiers with coffee and encouragement.

Turning to culture and education, Rabbi Schmidt discussed the yeshiva’s music, which has garnered millions of online views. “There is a great thirst-especially among young people," he said. “The emotional side is very strong." He emphasized a Hasidic ethos of warmth and love, noting that many people have drawn closer to religious observance through the songs. He added that music is part of his family background, as his wife grew up in the home of a cantor, and that singing is woven into yeshiva life.

Rabbi Schmidt described his educational philosophy as “Lithuanian with a Hasidic spirit," stressing rigorous Talmud study alongside emotional connection. He highlighted a widely used mnemonic learning method developed at the yeshiva, saying it brings joy and practical tools to Torah study. He also outlined the institution’s different tracks, including a small yeshiva for students devoted exclusively to Torah learning and combined programs for those pursuing matriculation exams.

On public attitudes toward Torah scholars, Rabbi Schmidt said he often asks students whom a synagogue honors more: a naval commando or someone who has completed the entire Talmud. “A very high percentage say the officer," he noted, arguing that society must better honor Torah scholars.

A supporter of combining Torah study with military service, Rabbi Schmidt said he opposes coercion. He recalled a conversation with the late Sadigura Rebbe, who warned that compulsory enlistment backfires. “Some want to enlist," Rabbi Schmidt said. “The way forward is to ease the pressure." He advocated creating frameworks like the Hashmonaim units and removing women from military service to encourage gradual enlistment.

Concluding the interview, Rabbi Schmidt addressed tensions between religious Zionists and the haredi community. “It’s very painful," he said, adding that dialogue is the key to narrowing the gaps. “Conversation creates closeness."