An unusual incident occurred at the World Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Wednesday when extremist youth forcefully disrupted a weekly class about "the Messiah and redemption" and threw eggs at participants.

The class is taught regularly every week by Rabbi Shmuel Avtzon, a spiritual mentor at the central Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva, and a member of its board of directors.

During the class, several students affiliated with Chabad's messianic faction arrived and began throwing eggs at the attendees.

According to eyewitnesses, the extremist students opposed the content being taught in the class, which, to them, does not align with the messianic faction's ideology.

The organizers of the class note that this is not the first such incident. In the past, similar instances of violent disruptions were caused by extremists who attempted to prevent the class from being taught and disturb the participants.

"This is not the first time," one of the organizers was quoted as saying by Chabad Online. "When will those hooligans' rabbis and educators take responsibility and prevent the next incident?"