To know that “Europe is decadent,” the American administration did not need to go to Schorndorf, the Swabian town of 40,000 inhabitants twenty minutes from Stuttgart, the city of Gottlieb Daimler, one of the pioneers of the automobile industry.

The Gothic bell tower still dominates the market square, its spire piercing the sky like a stone lance. For five centuries that bell marked baptisms, weddings, and funerals of generations of Lutherans. On Sunday, November 16, inside the nave and at the altar where Martin Luther himself could have preached, a muezzin cried: “Allahu Akbar.”

This is not an isolated episode. It is twilight. And the fact that we have been convinced to call it dawn is the greatest cultural fraud of our time.

The Islamization of Europe has a new image: Utrecht, the Netherlands. A Muslim crowd besieges St. Martin’s Cathedral, shouting “Allahu Akbar.” After all, didn’t the Primate Archbishop of the Netherlands, Willem Eijk, whose seat is in Utrecht, say that if the trend continues at the current pace, by 2028 the entire Archdiocese of Utrecht - the largest in the country and the only one where a Christian presence still exists - could “disappear”?

But this is only the trailer. What do we think will happen when they become the majority in Europe? The real movie will soon arrive in theaters.

The British Telegraph looks at Germany as a country at risk of disappearing under the enormous pressure of culturally alien immigration. The analysis by former British officer James Jeffrey is the account of a man who has seen war zones and now observes our cities, strangely familiar.

Hanau, the hometown of the Brothers Grimm, is his starting point. Two worlds visibly collide. The urban landscape has not gradually changed - it has been completely replaced. Not modernized, but substituted.

Meanwhile, in Bremen, the Christmas market this year needs an extra budget of three million euros to avoid being flattened by terrorists. Needless to say, Mohammed is the most popular name in Bremen. Remember the Grimm fairy tale about the Bremen Musicians?

“The uncomfortable truth about the Islamisation of Germany,” headlines the Telegraph, with that British butler-like elegance of serving tea while the house is burning.

Jeffrey asks the question almost no one dares to ask out loud: what should a society do when its cities turn into outposts of another world?

Accelerated demographic changes, political taboos, evasion by parties and newspapers: all of this leads to a reality everyone sees, but few dare to talk about. In less than a generation, Islam will triple in Europe.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has just explained that “Islam wants to conquer Europe.”

Or as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau declared after leaving Brussels: “Either the great European nations are our partners in protecting the Western civilization we inherited from them, or they are not.”

This is the Christmas market in Brussels.

To understand it, one does not need to go to megacities like Paris or London, but to the cradle cities of European history, art, and culture.

Go to Mechelen, Belgium. Today it counts 120 nationalities; one child in two is of foreign origin, and it is already 20 percent Islamic. In the cathedral of the Catholic primate, the muezzin has resounded in front of Van Dyck’s magnificent Crucifixion.

Go to Orléans, the city of Joan of Arc, the girl who saved France from English conquest during the Hundred Years’ War: 37 percent of Orléans’ youth is non-European, compared to 2 percent in 1968 - a fateful year.

Go to Avignon, the ancient city on the Rhône enclosed by medieval walls where centuries linger in the air. The 14th-century walls, perfectly preserved, 4.3 kilometers of stone encircling the center like a crown. Seven popes and two antipopes lived here; Petrarch wept for Laura here; Europe’s most famous festival was born here.

But today parts of Avignon, in a chilling Paris Match investigation, are known as “the city of the Salafists.” “Most passersby look alike: black veils for women, loose Afghan-style trousers for men,” reports Paris Match. “Most wear the believer’s beard, long and sometimes dyed with henna, as in the time of the Prophet. It feels like going back fourteen centuries. Gender segregation is respected: hairdressers for women, inaccessible to men; bars full of men, inaccessible to women. They serve coffee, tea, lemonade… everything except alcohol. It is a mini Islamic republic.”

Go to Regensburg, one of the main Roman outposts on the Danube frontier, seat of the Perpetual Diet of the Holy Roman Empire, home to St. Peter’s Cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, where a new cultural center with a 21-meter-high minaret is being built.

Go to Strasbourg - or rather, Strasburgistan.

Go to Graz, residence of the Habsburgs, UNESCO-listed historic center, medieval clock, hilltop castle, where 34 percent of students are of Islamic faith.

Go to Utrecht, famous for its cathedral tower and ancient university, where Mohammed is the most common name among newborns and mosques call to prayer over loudspeakers every day, and where the Den Hommel swimming pool offers lessons every Monday evening for “Muslim men only.”

Go to Charleroi, where 20 percent of the population is Muslim.

Go to Aachen, the city of Charlemagne and his magnificent cathedral, where he was crowned emperor on Christmas Day in the year 800 in the Palatine Chapel - a Carolingian jewel and UNESCO heritage site - and which today has twelve mosques.

The old Europe, still beautiful, is onewhich we will soon no longer recognize.

Go to Mainz. The city of Gutenberg, its thousand-year-old Romanesque cathedral, the Rhine, the carnivals.

Go to Marburg. University founded in 1527 by Philip of Hesse, city of the Brothers Grimm and of St. Elizabeth’s Church with the saint’s relics. Today, 22 percent of the population is Muslim.

Welcome to the new Europe: less Bach, more Allah.