The guests at that wedding couldn't stop staring.

Rabbi Yom Tov Weinberger was dancing like a man possessed, tears streaming down his face, his children forming wild circles around him. Every person in that hall felt something extraordinary was happening. What they didn't know: two months earlier, this father of 13 had been lying on an operating table in Germany, his family having borrowed $140,000 they didn't have for emergency brain surgery.

He survived. Against every medical prediction, he came home alive. That wedding became the celebration they thought they'd never have - a father dancing at his son's wedding after staring down death.

Then September 2021 arrived. Mrs. Weinberger gave birth to their 14th child. The cancer returned. Worse than before.

At the baby's bris, Rabbi Weinberger sat in a wheelchair, tubes running from his body, barely able to lift his head. But he insisted on being there. "He suffered in ways I cannot describe", his wife says now. "But he never complained. Even when he was in that wheelchair, barely able to speak, he worried about us."

This past August, Yom Tov Weinberger passed away at the age of 48. All fourteen of his children stood there - including the baby in his mother's arms - as they said goodbye to their father.

The joy from that wedding now feels like a lifetime ago. Mrs. Weinberger wakes up each morning to a reality her youngest children don't yet understand: $140,000 in medical debt from the treatments that couldn't save him. No income. Fourteen children who need food, clothing, school supplies. And a baby who will never remember his father's face.

The children range from 18 years old down to an infant. The older ones are trying to be strong. The younger ones keep asking when Abba is coming home.

