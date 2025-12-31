Call me crazy. But God does not do anything by accident.

Not now. Not last year, not a thousand years ago. Not ever.

We know this. Anyone who believes even a little knows this.

And if that’s true, then it applies not just to history-changing moments, but to the culture we’re swimming in every single day.

Sometimes those moments show up quietly, almost hidden, like small love letters from God that most people flip past without noticing.

Over the years, trends have come and gone. Some carry meaning. Most are empty. Anyone with kids, anyone who has the radio on in the car, anyone scrolling social media, watching TV, movies, highlights, has been exposed recently to the meaningless “6-7” trend. It shows up everywhere. Random. Pointless. Numbers with no real explanation.

You can trace it back to a rap lyric. You can trace it to a video of a kid at a basketball game. You can explain how memes spread. Fine.

But I still don’t believe anything spreads this widely in God’s world by mistake.

So I went looking for meaning. Not online. Not in pop culture. Not in comment sections. I went looking where meaning has always lived. In the word of God.

And the search led me to the Book of Yermiyahu, chapter 31. Can you guess which verses?

Six and seven.

Read them.

(6) For so says the Lord to Jacob, "Sing [with] joy and shout at the head of the nations, make it heard, praise, and say, 'O Lord, help Your people, the remnant of Israel!' (7) Behold I bring them from the north country and gather them from the uttermost ends of the earth, the blind and the lame amongst them, the woman with child and she who travails with child all together; a great company shall they return there.

Yermiyahu spoke these words more than 2,600 years ago. At a time of destruction, exile, and despair. Jerusalem was falling. The Temple would soon be gone. The people were being scattered. Return was not a trend. It was not optimism. It was not strategy. It was a promise spoken when coming home looked impossible.

And yet, the language is unmistakable. A people in exile being promised that they would return to Zion. A remnant returning. Not scattered. Not fleeing. Going home.

Verses 6 & 7.

Now look around.

Jews returning to the land in numbers not seen in generations. Families uprooting their lives. People who never imagined living here suddenly feel pulled. Not pushed. Pulled.

The ingathering is no longer theoretical. It is visible. It is measurable. It is happening.

And what follows verses 6 and 7?

Verses 8 and 9.

(8) “With weeping will they come, and with supplications will I lead them, along brooks of water will I make them go, on a straight road upon which they will not stumble, for I have become a Father to Israel, and Ephraim is My firstborn.” (9) Hear the word of the Lord, O nations, and declare it on the islands from afar, and say, "He Who scattered Israel will gather them together and watch them as a shepherd his flock.

God’s promise.

A promise of A Father to His firstborn son.

Those with ears to hear already feel it. Those with eyes to see already recognize it. They are not waiting for fireworks or signs in the sky. They recognize direction when it shows up quietly.

Others are waiting for something louder. Something clearer. Something impossible to ignore.

But history teaches us that God rarely works that way.

And we are living that in the Parshiot these past weeks as well. Everything that looked coincidental at first turns out to be guided all along.

That is just the way that God works.

Sometimes a moment begins with something that looks empty. A trend with no meaning. A number repeated without intention.

Until you realize it points back to a promise that was never broken.

I am not saying social media is prophetic.

I am saying that God speaks to the world in different ways, but his voice always echoes.

And I do not believe it is a coincidence that a trend with “no meaning” carries numbers that point so clearly to God’s promise to bring His children home.