ההתפרעויות במהלך הסיור של ח"כ צבי סוכות צילום: דוברות

During a tour by MK Tzvi Sukkot in the village of Na'alin, part of his efforts to address illegal waste fires and severe air pollution harming residents of Shoham and the surrounding area, riots and disturbances were initiated by Palestinian Arab residents of the village.

The rioters threw stones at MK Sukkot's vehicle, but he continued his journey in cooperation with the IDF forces to combat the illegal fires in the region.

During the tour, MK Sukkot, accompanied by Shoham's mayor Dafna Rabinovich, closely observed the work of enforcement and firefighting teams and reviewed the implementation of the directives issued in Knesset discussions. He called for continued focused and close enforcement and, in light of developments in the field, declared that the fight against air pollution would not stop until the problem was eradicated.

The violent events in Na'alin, where village residents attempted to disrupt the tour, included arson aimed at creating a fire wall to influence the continuation of the tour.

After the tour, MK Sukkot emphasized that the actions taken represent only the beginning and reminded that the air pollution in the area had been prolonged and caused significant health damage to residents. "We are determined to fight this environmental terrorism," MK Sukkot said.

He also noted that there is cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and firefighting authorities to address the fires at their root and to deal with the waste immediately. "Pollution will not be solved through enforcement alone - it is part of a broad effort that also includes preventive measures to prevent further arson."

Shoham Mayor Dafna Rabinovich added that there needs to be a larger scale of preparedness to address air pollution, especially considering the extent of waste in Na'alin. "The progress in the work is good, but the large area of the waste site requires a comprehensive and inclusive approach to maintain the health of the residents."